“Giving Tuesday,” a global generosity movement aimed at helping benefit nonprofit organizations and encouraging people to give back, is set for Nov. 30.
The movement has raised more than $1 billion in donations in the United States since it began in 2012.
According to Blaine Mathew, United Way of the Ohio Valley manager for digital communications, the event is a way for people to give back to and continue enriching their communities by sharing blessings with organizations of their choice.
Donations, he said, help local nonprofits carry out their work, which typically lends itself to bettering the community and assisting those in need, whether it be utility, rent or food assistance, or other needs.
“This started out as just a local movement that expanded across the globe, and the effort was to bring people together to give to nonprofits during a tough part of the year,” Mathew said. “A lot of the clients of these agencies are struggling. It’s just important to give agencies all the support that we can give during this time so they can best serve their clients.”
Last year, UWOV partnered with about 40 local organizations around the region to provide software that would make it more accessible for donors to give back to those organizations.
The software, according to Doug Eberhart, UWOV executive vice president, provides useful tools, like text-to-donate that provides an easier way for people to make donations.
This year, according to Mathew, UWOV has been able to extend that partnership to at least 71 organizations. Interested nonprofits, he said, are still able to get involved and utilize UWOV’s “mobile platform” services.
Providing this service, he said, is UWOV’s way of giving back by collaborating with area nonprofits to assist them in bringing in donations during a time of need.
Organizations partnered with United Way of Ohio Valley span at least nine counties, including Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Ohio, Union, Webster, Henderson, Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties.
Local organizations partnering with UWOV and its mobile platform can be found by texting JOIN2021 to 71777.
Any nonprofits interested in joining UWOV’s mobile platform can contact Mathew by emailing bmathew@uwov.org.
“We just want to encourage people that want to make an impact during the holiday season to make that $15-20 donation to your favorite nonprofit, and make an impact on somebody’s life,” Mathew said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.