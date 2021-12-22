In an effort to lift spirits in Dawson Springs, Dr. J.W. Durst has organized a community choir to sing God’s praises and show support to those affected by the tornadoes.
Durst said the plan is for everyone to gather together as a community to sing Christmas carols, light candles, read Scriptures, and offer some prayer. The community sing will begin at 5 p.m. sharp, and they plan to be done by 6 p.m., he said.
“Anyone that wants to join and sing is welcome to do so,” said Durst. “They don’t even have to be able to carry a tune in a bucket. They can just come and make a joyful noise.”
He said he felt like God laid it on his heart that the community should go and sing praises to God while encouraging people affected by the tornadoes.
“This is just a small way for us to come together and let folks know they are not alone. We are there to help them in any way we possibly can,” said Durst. “To remind them that we come together and help each other physically, mentally, and spiritually.”
Candles will be available to everyone who shows up to sing, he said. The county judge-executive, the Madisonville mayor, and Dawson Springs mayor have signed on to read a few Scriptures of hope.
The WTTL Toy Drive will be at the square handing out toys to children, and Santa may make an appearance as well. He said several food trucks will be on-site to offer hot meals to anyone who gets hungry.
“I know of at least two or three, but I do not know the exact number,” said Durst.
Because the community choir will take place in downtown Dawson Springs, parking is very limited due to the work still going on, so Durst is asking people to carpool when they can.
“It is very congested down there. There are a lot of workers,” he said. “We want to stay out of the way. We don’t want to create any disruption of the restoration that is going on.”
Durst said he is very encouraged by how well received the community choir idea has been. Schools, churches, and different businesses have expressed how excited they are about coming together to offer encouragement.
“It just blows me away,” he said.
Durst said he believes the event will be shown on Facebook live, though he is not sure which account on Facebook live it will be on.
Anyone who wants to join the community choir in singing in Dawson Springs, be on the square at 4:30 p.m. today.
