Members from the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence met with community leaders and staff from Owensboro and Daviess County public schools Wednesday to discuss the Kentucky Community Schools initiative.

The Prichard Committee received a $47 million, five-year Full Service Community Schools grant from the United States Department of Education in January, and DCPS and OPS were asked to participate in the first cohort of eight schools.

