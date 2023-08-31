Members from the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence met with community leaders and staff from Owensboro and Daviess County public schools Wednesday to discuss the Kentucky Community Schools initiative.
The Prichard Committee received a $47 million, five-year Full Service Community Schools grant from the United States Department of Education in January, and DCPS and OPS were asked to participate in the first cohort of eight schools.
Thirty million dollars of the grant is being invested directly into school-community partnerships.
Owensboro Middle School, Foust Elementary School, Burns Middle School and Burns Elementary School were selected to represent OPS and DCPS, respectively, in the cohort.
Sonya Simpson, community schools coordinator for DCPS, said the purpose of Thursday’s meeting was to educate community leaders of the goal of the grant.
“We wanted to talk about how we can work collaboratively to bring more success to our students and families in Owensboro-Daviess County,” she said.
Simpson said the partnership with community leaders and the school districts brings a lot of different voices and topics to the table.
“The collaboration piece and understanding some of the barriers our students and families are trying to overcome as they go to school to be able to support our schools and families, not necessarily monetarily, but with resources, ideas, time and volunteer experiences, are important” she said.
Brian Benjamin, community schools coordinator for OPS, said a large part of the grant is creating and developing community partnerships.
“We get to bring this group of people together to talk about what value they can bring from their profession or expertise, and it’s a big part of this,” he said.
The framework of the initiative includes four pillars: integrated student supports that address out-of-school barriers to learning through partnerships with social and health service agencies and providers; expanded and enriched learning time and opportunities; active family and community engagement; and collaborative leadership and practices, including high-quality teaching.
Benjamin said in looking at those four pillars, the initiative is about engaging the community.
“The grant makes it a different ask, rather than asking for donations or resources, we’re looking for a true partnership of ideas, space or volunteers,” he said. “I think that’s one of the things that makes it great and one of the things that will make it work and sustainable.”
Simpson said one of the key aspects of the initiative is sustainability.
“At the end of five years, the grant comes to an end and we have to be able to strategically put strategies in place to make what we do in our current work, and over the next five years, sustainable for our students and families,” she said.
The next step for OPS is to have a similar meeting with those at the school level, including the family resource and youth service center (FRYSC) advisory council and members of the site-based decision making (SBDM) council at the schools.
“We’re going to deliver the same message of the community schools model to them,” Benjamin said. “After that, it’ll be a matter of myself and FRYSC meeting with the school leadership and discussing programming.”
Simpson said the process for DCPS will look similar moving forward.
“We have met with our school-level leadership teams and created this same data collection,” she said. “We’ll merge the two together between the community members and school leadership team to be able to develop a programming plan to put all the strategies in place.”
The grants, which are going through the FRYSC councils at each district, is “putting the grant money in the hands of the people that are best equipped to use it for the greater good of the community they serve,” Benjamin said. “There is nobody more connected to the students, to families and to the community than (the FRYSC council).
“While they deliver a needs assessment every year to students, staff and parents, they are so plugged in that they could probably tell you what the greatest needs are going to be.”
Simpson said she felt the meeting Thursday provided an “amazing set of people to provide conversation that’s all goal driven to the success of students and families.”
“There’s excitement around the grant and the work that we’re able to do, but it’s nice to have that community support,” she said.
Clay Ford, chairman of the Prichard Committee, said he is not surprised the Owensboro-Daviess County community has been so active in the process.
“People have been showing up on a regular basis to make sure we’re bringing those voices to the table that need to be heard,” he said.
Travis Marcum, director of community schools for the Prichard Committee, said he is excited to see community members “so involved” in decision-making.
“They’re so willing to be at the table to rally around an initiative that’s going to have transformative community impact,” he said.
