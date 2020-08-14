Laurie Thomas comes from a family that knew the importance of music and helping others, among many other honorable attributes.
Which is why when her mother, Lois Wiseman, said she wanted Thomas’ late stepdad’s digital baby grand piano to make a difference in children’s lives, Thomas suggested she donate it to a school.
Thomas said her mom has a “special passion for helping others.”
The piano will be used by students attending Daviess County Middle School.
Rebecca Volk, DCMS choral and theater director, said the piano will impact more than 200 students a week.
“I give private voice lessons and conduct the after-school choir,” Volk said. “The piano will be used for those purposes. I also will be using the piano for the educational video series that I make to reach students and their families.”
Donations like this one are important to students, especially during a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Karen Alward, Daviess County Public Schools fine and performing arts coordinator.
Before the coronavirus, students who couldn’t purchase their own instruments could share school instruments, Alward said, but that will not be an option for the foreseeable future in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“The pandemic is significantly reducing the number of students who can learn how to play an instrument in band or orchestra because now only one student may use a school instrument,” Alward said. “We would gladly accept donations of clarinets, flutes, trumpets, trombones, any string instruments and drums.”
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said the district is “grateful to receive the generation contribution from Ms. Wiseman.”
“This gift helps us in our continued effort to provide superb musical education to our students in Daviess County,” Robbins said. “We are incredibly blessed to live in a community that truly cares and demonstrates this sentiment by giving generously towards the cause of helping our children and youth.”
The Foundation for DCPS “is pleased to be able to facilitate connecting donors” like Wiseman and Thomas, said its executive director, Vicki Quisenberry.
“Should businesses or individuals be interested in helping the district offset the budget deficits exacerbated by COVID-19 and (non-traditional instruction), please contact me,” she said.
To learn more about how to give donations of instruments to students at DCPS, contact Quisenberry at 270-231-5583 or by emailing her at vickiq@foundationfordcps.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.