A change in location did not deter community members from filing into First Baptist Church on Thursday to participate in the 71st Annual National Day of Prayer.

People gathered inside the sanctuary at First Baptist Church to celebrate during the hour-and-a-half event, which was relocated from the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse due to impending rain.

The event was also broadcast live on the local National Day of Prayer committee’s Facebook page.

“I think it’s the most important day of the year,” said Jo Barron, committee member. “The National Day of Prayer is sanctioned by the government for anybody to pray to whomever (and) however.”

Barron said that the local event typically draws between 300 to 350 people, sometimes even reaching up to 400.

Jonathan Chapman, minister of students at First Baptist Church, was holding the door and greeting people as they walked into the event.

“For us, if you know Jesus, we feel that prayer is something that is not just a crutch to lean on … but it is a trust in what God is doing,” Chapman said. “This is a time for the community to get together to put aside church building walls and … we just want to rally around what God is doing, because we understand that He is our hope. He is the answer for all that may seem not right in the road, the brokenness, the uncertainties — all those things; we know that Christ is the answer, and that’s what this event is about.”

The event, which took place in two segments, included the Circle of Good News Bible reading that started at 11:30 a.m., during which attendees read aloud assigned Bible verses for 20 minutes, with the goal of the entire Bible being read in that time frame.

“What we’re doing is reading God’s word, his love letter to us, (and) we’re reading it back to Him,” Barron said.

Those watching the live feed of the event via the Facebook page were able to participate by sending a message or by texting a pre-assigned phone number.

Accommodations were made for employees of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, who were able to participate in the Bible reading during their lunch time.

“I think it represents maybe a picture, or at least a snapshot, of some of our community, and to know that it’s important,” said Chapman of the event. “People attend what’s important to them.”

Scott Reader, who has helped the committee through the years by putting up yard signs, said he and his wife, Carol Reader, participate because it brings people of all religions and beliefs together and emphasizes how prayer is vital.

“It’s important because it reminds us of our need for the Lord.” Scott Reader said. “People are able to come together and worship together outside their home church.”

“Prayer is powerful, and we all need to be praying more, especially for our country right now,” Carol Reader said.

Barron, who has been a committee member for about 25 years, reiterated the power of prayer and the goal of getting people together for this day.

“The purpose of our committee is to mobilize, all under the banner of Jesus Christ, unified prayer for our country,” she said. “The Bible tells us — in other words, God tells us — that things are going to get worse, not better. And so, does that mean that our need for communing for the Lord, interceding for our country diminishes or does it mean that it needs to increase? It’s always on the increase.

“Whenever we can get together as a group and pray, it is powerful.”

The second segment of the event, which began at 11:50 a.m., included songs performed by the Owensboro Worship Leaders, a presentation of colors by the Owensboro High School Color Guard, a testimony by Nick Martin, co-pastor of Matthew’s Table, and dedicated prayers said for church/repentance, families, healthcare workers and first responders, government, military, business, education and media.

Rick Rhodes, committee member and emcee of this year’s event, was pleased with the turnout.

“We wanted to be (at the courthouse), but God, for whatever reason, wanted us to be here, so we’re just glad,” Rhodes said. “It was just awesome.”

Rhodes feels that the event was needed for some in order to have faith during this time of uncertainty.

“The world looks (bleak), but God’s got this,” Rhodes said. “I think it gives us all hope and gives us strength because we’re in numbers, and … God has got this.

“We don’t need to be worried about everything. We’re OK.”

