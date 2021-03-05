The Northwest Neighborhood Alliance, Truth Outreach, Inc. and the H.L. Neblett Community Center partnered Thursday to talk to Owensboro residents about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
A group of individuals from the organizations went door-to-door Thursday afternoon in the Kendall Perkins Park area to hand out information related to the vaccine. The group partnered with the Green River District Health Department to sign individuals up for the vaccine waitlist.
The group included Mike Johnson, president of Truth Outreach, Inc., Rafe Buckner, chairperson of the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance and Bob Glenn, Owensboro city commissioner and chair of the H.L Neblett Community Center board.
“We’re going through the community talking to people about the vaccine and the safety of the vaccine to kind of eliminate all the skepticism because we know people have concerns about the vaccine,” Johnson said. “We wanted to make sure that we’re out in the neighborhood letting people know that the vaccine is safe, and also to sign people and register them to get the vaccine.”
Johnson said the group made great headway Thursday and covered a lot of ground. He said the group managed to get many people signed up and start conversations with individuals in the community.
“We’ve covered a whole lot today,” he said. “We’ve got quite a few people signed up. There’s a small amount of skepticism … but for the most part, I believe we’ve been very successful.”
Johnson said going directly to residents to start a conversation about the vaccine gives them the opportunity to ask questions.
Glenn emphasized that anyone with concerns about getting the vaccine should contact a reputable source to find out more information, such as a primary care physician, pharmacist or the health department.
“You have a right to ask questions. Nobody should be putting anything in your body without your consent,” he said.
Glenn said it is important for everyone to learn about the vaccine and take steps toward achieving herd immunity, which occurs when a significant portion of a population becomes immune to a disease.
He said 70% to 80% of the population needs to take the vaccine to achieve herd immunity.
“When we reach herd immunity, the percentage of anybody getting the virus … goes down to a negligible number,” he said. “That means we can go hug our grandchildren. That means we can go out and interact and attend crowd-based events, and it means we can go eat in restaurants again and live our lives.”
The group noted that the vaccine is about 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 and that individuals who become vaccinated should still follow safety recommendations, such as social distancing and wearing a mask.
“It’s all about saving lives. We’re all in this together,” Johnson said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
