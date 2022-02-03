Peggy Welsh says being involved in her community as a volunteer was something taught to her and her siblings while she was growing up in Louisville.
That commitment to community has stayed with her through the years.
Welsh is a volunteer at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History in downtown Owensboro, mostly focusing on guided tours for area schoolchildren.
“I know I have learned so much from volunteering,” Welsh said while standing near the museum’s replica of an underground cave. “Sometimes I have kids, and they come in and tell me something I don’t know, so I have learned from the kids, and I know the kids are learning from what we are telling them.”
Kathy Olson, museum director, said Welsh is the type of volunteer every museum wishes it had.
“Peggy is one of the volunteers that when she embraces something, she is completely devoted to the institution,” Olson said. “She is a very loyal person, she is incredibly community minded. She (worked as a) social worker, and it makes sense that she would be interested in the community.”
Welsh said that some of her early experiences as a volunteer involved her family church in Louisville.
“When my brothers and sisters and I were young and in our early teens, our parents started getting us involved with the things they were were volunteering with,” she said. “When we were young teenagers, she got us to do a haunted house with a fall festival, so we started doing things like that and then at our church.”
Welsh recalled helping her youth group organize teen dances on Saturday nights.
“I wasn’t even old enough to get in, but I was the treasurer, so I got to sit in on these auditions of these bands,” she said.
Welsh said that when local elementary school students arrive at the museum for a guided tour, museum staff and volunteers divide up and take different areas. Welsh is responsible for telling students about the large cave system that runs beneath the surface of much of Kentucky.
“I talk about the different entrance zones, how it is where people would go into the cave,” Welsh said.
Welsh also shared her trick for knowing the difference between cave formations known as stalactites and stalagmites, saying that a stalagmite rises “mite-ly from the cave floor.” Stalactites on the other hand descend from the cave ceiling.
Olson said Welsh also participates in the annual living history program at Elmwood-Rosehill Cemetery titled “Voices of Elmwood,” where she narrates the program.
“It is quite a commitment for anybody involved, and she has been involved for years,” Olson said. “She is the kind of volunteer that already has it on her calendar a year in advance.”
Welsh has also been involved with Owensboro Public Schools’ summer feeding program, which distributes food to students during the summer months. Olson said Welsh oversees the distribution of the food at the museum.
“There is paperwork involved, and you have to go through the meals and make sure everything is okay before you distribute it,” Olson said. “She did that for two months this year. It was the first time that she had done it.”
Olson said that there are always more ideas and plans than there is budget for many museums, and volunteers play a key role in helping the Owensboro Museum of Science and History offer a variety of programming for the community.
“Peggy is everything that encompasses a good volunteer,” Olson said. “She is just one of those people that has all the energy of the world and a heart as big as the world.”
Welsh said for her, volunteering is all about the people, and she has met some great people since moving to Owensboro 29 years ago.
