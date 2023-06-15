On Wednesday, the Owensboro Police Department hosted “Police in the Park” — an outreach program OPD anticipates continuing throughout the summer — at Dugan Best Recreation Center.
“We have talked for a while about doing a community cookout in the parks within the city of Owensboro,” Sgt. Jason Goddard said. “We had an event recently, Police Awareness Day, and through that we decided in June that we would call it ‘Police in the Parks,’ where we would show up, grill hot dogs, (serve) beverages and cook out. We’d bring our ‘56 Ford car and just meet and give away food to the community.”
OPD decided the event was a good complement to its other outreach endeavors.
“We host Coffee with a Cop, and not everybody’s into coffee, not everybody’s a morning person,” Officer Dylan Evans, OPD public information officer, said. “With school being out for the summer, we wanted to come out and get involved in the community a little more, so we thought about grilling some hot dogs around some of the local parks.”
The main goal of the event is to meet people within the community and connect and interact with one another.
“I had talked with the people here at Dugan Best,” Goddard said, “Originally, we had talked about Kendall-Perkins (Park), but there’s a lot of road work going on. But there’s kids at this youth recreation center, and it might give them an opportunity to meet with officers. We have basketballs over here and sporting events.”
In addition to the cookout, Dugan Best Park was hosting a car wash.
“It’s a chance for people within this community, within this area, to see us in a different light, a positive light” Goddard said. “I’ve grown up in this area, I’ve worked in this neighborhood, and I know the people.
“There’s good people in this neighborhood and all over the city in all neighborhoods. So we just want to meet them, talk with them, develop relationships with them and see what they have to say.”
People from throughout the community attended the event, including Micheal Johnson, a Kentucky House of Representatives candidate during the last election cycle and vice-chair of Membership Development for the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m really excited about them being here,” Johnson said. “It shows that they care about the community and that they really want to be engaged with the people in the neighborhood. It definitely has worked.”
The event was for all ages, with kids playing basketball with police officers and playing on the playground nearby.
“We has seen it on Facebook, and I think it’s wonderful that the police are out giving back to the community,” said T’Onna Drake, a teacher at the H.L. Neblett Community Center who came to the event with a group of children. ”The kids, of course, they look up to the police everyday.”
Some of the kids at the center have dressed up as police officers, and for them to meet and hang out with officers is as a “big deal,” Drake said.
“I think it’s awesome; it’s something to do to interact with the kids and the community,” said Karen Leachman, a volunteer at the Neblett Center. “I pretty much think the way it’s going now, it will succeed.”
