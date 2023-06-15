On Wednesday, the Owensboro Police Department hosted “Police in the Park” — an outreach program OPD anticipates continuing throughout the summer — at Dugan Best Recreation Center.

“We have talked for a while about doing a community cookout in the parks within the city of Owensboro,” Sgt. Jason Goddard said. “We had an event recently, Police Awareness Day, and through that we decided in June that we would call it ‘Police in the Parks,’ where we would show up, grill hot dogs, (serve) beverages and cook out. We’d bring our ‘56 Ford car and just meet and give away food to the community.”

