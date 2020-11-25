The Owensboro community showed up to support health care workers at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital Tuesday night with a drive-in health care rally organized by Jackie Tipmore.
Tipmore organized a previous rally in April that she said received a lot of community support.
But with the COVID-19 virus getting worse and the weather turning colder, she was not sure how many people would show up for this event.
Approximately 40-50 cars were parked out in front of the main entrance to the hospital for the beginning of the rally with headlights flashing, music blaring and pom-poms waving in support of health care workers.
“I used to work at the bank that used to be in the hospital and I grew to know a lot of the employees there, so they’re my friends,” Tipmore said. “I knew they were struggling in the early part of COVID with all this stuff going on.”
Tipmore said she wanted health care workers to “know that we appreciate them and are thankful for them.”
Tami Bunn, an attendee at the rally, said she was drawn to the event after having recently lost a friend to COVID-19, and knowing several people who have been hospitalized with the virus. She said she felt it was important to encourage those risking their own health to help others.
Hospital volunteer and rally attendee Susan Wigginton said that while many might be at a loss for what they can do to help, showing support can go a long way.
Wigginton said she and her husband also attended the rally in April and were hoping to see another one.
“We’re just here to show our support for the health care workers at the hospital for all they do,” she said.
Cathy York, a 27-year hospital employee, said she was impressed by how many people showed up to support health care workers.
“I think it’s great that they took the time, and some are probably even worried about getting out tonight,” she said. “I think it’s awesome; it’s a great community. They (health care workers) are the backbone of this. They’re the people that are going to pull these people through. They’re staying on top of things.”
Brian Hamby, director of marketing for Owensboro Health said while the hospital had no part in organizing the event, Owensboro Health is very appreciative of the community support.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
