A longtime local police officer is seeing an outpouring of support and prayers from fellow community members as he tackles health difficulties.
Vine Grove Police Department officer and detective Lamar Jones currently is being treated for prostate cancer at Baptist Health Hardin.
Jones previously was in a car accident in 2013 which led to some reconstructive surgery in his legs using metal plates.
Barbara Jones, Lamar’s wife, said that two years ago, an infection occurred with the metal plates, and has been receiving care and surgery to correct this.
After going in for surgery at the beginning of November, he found out that he had prostate cancer.
In February, Lamar had his prostate removed, and has been recovering ever since. However, he then developed a fistula, which created more complications.
He has been hospitalized since the beginning of March. More recently, he had surgery on Wednesday and is recovering from that.
Lamar has been working at VGPD for about three years but has worked in law enforcement for around 40 years.
Vine Grove Police Chief Kenny Mattingly said he worked with him when they were at the Radcliff Police Department. They both retired from that department on the same day in 2011.
Mattingly said when Lamar needed a new job a few years ago, he said it was a “no-brainer” to hire him.
Mattingly said every day is entertaining with Lamar considering his sense of humor.
“He’s one of the funniest guys I’ve ever met,” he said.
However, he also said that Jones has a talent for investigations, and is able to get on a different level with criminals he may be talking to.
“People tend to open up to him,” Mattingly said.
He said Lamar is respected for his interviews and reports among those who work in the court system, including attorneys and judges.
Vine Grove Mayor Pam Ogden said she has also known Lamar for a long period of time.
“People love Lamar, and that’s what I wanted to bring to Vine Grove,” she said.
Ogden said when Lamar became ill, she received messages asking how Lamar was doing since he was out of work. She ended up posting Facebook updates onto the city hall page to keep people updated, and the VGPD page has done the same.
Barbara also has posted Facebook updates to let community members know of his status. These posts have hit hundreds of comments and interactions.
Currently, the city instituted a program where others can donate their sick days to Lamar, if necessary.
Barbara said Lamar was initially upset about the complications since it seemed like there was no end in sight. But recently, she said he has been more hopeful since surgeries have been happening.
Barbara said that the nurses on the fifth floor of Baptist Health Hardin have been very supportive since he has been there, and have gone above and beyond.
She said while Lamar was in surgery, the nurses hand wrote on dozens of colorful pieces of paper of supportive comments that were posted on a Facebook update to surprise Lamar when he got back from surgery.
“As soon as he saw that he was crying,” Barbara said. “He’s like, ‘You did this for me?’ ”
Lamar said on Saturday from his hospital bed that he has been blessed, and has seen many messages and calls from those in the community.
Barbara said they’re still trying to make sure that the cancer has not spread, and it could be six months to a year of recovery.
“We just live in a great community. And we’re lucky that people support the police in this county,” Lamar said.
Andrew Harp can be reached at 270-505-1414 or aharp@thenewsenterprise.com.
Andrew Harp can be reached at 270-505-1414 or aharp@thenewsenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.