While COVID-19 cases have begun to decline slightly since the influx seen after the holiday season, Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton said the community is still experiencing a high number of cases.
In GRDHD’s quarterly meeting Tuesday night, Horton said the last three months have seen a notable rise in COVID-19 cases. He said those were mitigated briefly when restaurants and bars were restricted from allowing in-person dining. Following the holidays, however, he said there was a significant rise.
“We accelerated pretty greatly through November and December,” he said. “We saw a dip in cases coming through the latter part of December and then Christmas caught up with us.”
Following Christmas, Horton said the state and Green River area has seen its highest level of cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
One Wednesday, GRDHD reported more than 17,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 300 virus-related deaths since March 2020.
In the last several weeks, however, Horton said there has been a decline. He said what the community and state have done to combat the spread of COVID-19 has had an impact.
“If you’re in a flood and the water’s receding, you’re still in a flood. I think that sums up pretty much where we are today,” he said. “We still have a flood of Covid-19 cases in our communities, but they do seem to be improving and those numbers are going down and that’s a positive sign for us.”
As far as COVID-19 vaccines, Horton said while the demand for vaccines currently outweighs the supply, he expects the community will begin to see a reliable allotment of vaccine doses starting the second week of February.
Currently, GRDHD, along with Owensboro Health and other community hospitals, are still working to vaccinate tier 1A-B individuals, which includes health care workers, those aged 70 plus and first responders.
Horton said primary doses have been offered or administered to all long term care facilities statewide at this point. GRDHD and Walmart are also still in the process of vaccinating education workers.
Horton said GRDHD still expects to begin 1C vaccinations in February, which includes those ages 60 plus, essential workers and high-risk individuals.
“We will get there … I feel like when we get into spring, we’re really going to see a lot of progress, not only in Kentucky but everywhere in the United States,” he said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
