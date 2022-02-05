The community may have seen its peak for the omicron surge last week as cases continue a gradual decline.
However, new case numbers still remain high, according to data reported by the Green River District Health Department Friday.
GRDHD reported 1,437 new cases in the seven-county region Friday, 635 in Daviess County.
The average number of daily new cases for the region was 475 as of Friday with an incidence rate of 186.19 in Daviess County.
The peak of the omicron surge was reported on Friday, Jan. 28, at 2,533 new cases in the region and 1,268 in Daviess County, the highest seen for the entire pandemic, with a regional average of 848.9 new daily cases and an incidence rate in Daviess County at an all-time high of 337.61.
Incidence rates for all counties are now between high 100s to low 200s, as opposed to the high 200s to mid-300s seen at the end of last week.
While it is too early to tell whether the gradual decline will continue, Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director, said it is possible that this surge has seen its peak.
“In general, I expect to see this declining trend to continue on for the next month or so. We have had a full week of declining cases now,” he said. “We are likely past the peak of this omicron variant-driven wave in our area.”
Just because the community has seen the peak of the surge, however, does not mean it is out of the danger zone, by any means, he said.
“There are a lot of variables that make it difficult to precisely predict what we will see,” he said. “The incidence rate is still really high. Any time it is that high, we have the risk of seeing clusters and small rebounds in the case rate.”
Horton said transmission in the community is still very high and it is “too early to let your guard down.”
At Owensboro Health, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to its three facilities in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield have also dropped slightly with 51 total patients admitted, 10 in critical care.
Of those 51, 40 were housed at OH Regional Hospital as of Monday evening, eight in critical care and five intubated.
Seventeen of the 23 total patients at OHRH were vaccinated, however, the healthcare system stated that many vaccinated patients hospitalized have other serious underlying health conditions.
“Vaccines continue to be our best protection against severe illness and death from COVID-19, and the number of hospitalized patients here would be much higher without them,” OH stated.
Additionally, according to OH, 94% of COVID-19 related deaths in individuals ages 61 and younger between July, 2021 and January, 2022, were unvaccinated individuals. For those ages 60 and older, 73% were unvaccinated.
GRDHD and OH both continue recommending vaccination and other safety measures, such as masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing to help combat the spread of the virus.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Vaccines are available to anyone ages 5 and older, with 5-11-year-olds receiving a smaller dose than those ages 12 and older.
Anyone ages 12 and older who has been fully vaccinated for at least six months with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible for a booster. Anyone ages 18 or older who has been vaccinated at least two months by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also eligible for a booster dose.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
