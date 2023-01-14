Entities in Owensboro will celebrate the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday and Monday in honor of his efforts as a pastor, his work in the Civil Rights Movement and more.

The Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107 will present its Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.