Entities in Owensboro will celebrate the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday and Monday in honor of his efforts as a pastor, his work in the Civil Rights Movement and more.
The Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107 will present its Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.
The host pastor will be the Rev. Larry Lewis.
The Rev. R.T. Hill, pastor of Seventh Street Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson, will be the special guest speaker. The event will also include musical performances by the Seventh Street Missionary Baptist Church choir.
There will also be a presentation of the church’s MLK Humanitarian Award to Travis Owsley, founder of Beverly’s Hearty Slice.
The Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107 president, said the focus of the program is to recognize King’s efforts in the church and how it influenced his status as an activist and Civil Rights leader.
“This is an annual event that we do to commemorate the pastor, the preacher part of … the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the importance of the African-American church and the Civil Rights Movement,” she said. “... The contributions of the preacher in him, the pastor in him, the emotions in him and the principles that he pulled out of his Biblical knowledge and how it was foundational to the Civil Rights Movement sometimes gets lost in translation, so to speak.”
Brescia University, in partnership with the Owensboro Human Relations Commission, will host a community march at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 beginning at Owensboro High School and will conclude at the Taylor Lecture Hall on Brescia’s campus.
The march will be followed by the “Celebrating Black History & Unity in Our Community” event at 10 a.m. in Taylor Lecture Hall, which will include community speakers such as Mayor Tom Watson and Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen.
Jaklyn Hill, executive director of the OHRC, said the event is “such a great way for our community to come together” and recognize the day’s purpose.
“(Some) consider it a holiday because you get the day off, but this is a great way for us to celebrate it for what it really is, which is honoring the life of Martin Luther King and the entire Civil Rights Movement,” she said, “and what they were able to do and what they were able to accomplish ….”
The theme for this year, Hill said, is the promotion of “nonviolence, or ending the violence.”
“...If you lived here long enough, you notice the kind of shift from a very quiet community to one that is facing even more crime and more issues around violence … but also overall in just the world around us,” she said.
Chris Singleton, a former minor league baseball player drafted by the Chicago Cubs, will be the keynote speaker.
Singleton has become a nationally-renowned speaker with “a message of resilience, for forgiveness and unity” following the death of his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, who was murdered along with eight other victims at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, in June 2015.
Hill hopes Singleton’s speech and the event will be a safe space and will encourage attendees to talk about how to end violence and prevent similar situations from progressing.
“It’s kind of an opportunity for us to get together and discuss problems every year and discuss solutions and to use the messages (of) MLK as that stage to have these conversations,” she said.
Kentucky Wesleyan College will honor King with its MLK Day of Service. Students, faculty and staff will volunteer at a number of local agencies Monday afternoon.
Volunteers will serve at CrossRoads, Dream Riders of Kentucky, St. Benedict’s, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center.
They will also gather on campus to make blankets for local shelters and write notes to military personnel.
Shawn Tomes, KWC’s vice president of mission and culture, said the college has a long history of service within the Owensboro community and felt holding the event was in-line with “the spirit of Dr. King’s legacy of service to others.”
“Personally, one of my favorite quotes ever in life is from Dr. King, when he said, ‘Everybody can be great … because anybody can serve,’ ” Tomes said. “That whole concept … regardless of who you are and your circumstances …, all of us can do great things because our influence in the lives of other people by serving them can make a difference.”
Tomes feels the event is the “perfect alignment” with the spirit of the federal holiday and a way for the campus to remember King by “being able to put action to that in service to our community.”
“In the spirit of Dr. King, part of his powerful legacy and message is that we need to be serving each other ….,” he said.
