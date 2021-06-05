As the mask mandate in Kentucky is mostly lifted June 11 and businesses and venues are able to return to 100% capacity, the community will finally see some semblance of a return to normal after more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton, cases in the region have gone down significantly, with average weekly numbers lower than they have been in nearly a year.
“For the last seven days for our district, the average number of new cases is 13.6 cases, and that’s the lowest seven-day average that we’ve seen since July 7, 2020,” he said. “We’re continuing to see improvement. It’s been kind of a long, slow, steady improvement.”
Horton said it is a good time to begin easing some restrictions and treating COVID-19 as a vaccine-preventable illness as more people in the community become vaccinated.
People should still continue being cautious, however.
“I think we’re moving into that phase where it’s appropriate to start lifting some of those restrictions,” he said. “That’s not to say that there’s not still going to be room for people to exercise good judgment and to still be cautious, but I do think that we’re past that phase where we have executive orders.”
As restrictions begin to lift, Horton said there is some chance of seeing small spikes in the virus.
It is important, he said, to continue making vaccines as accessible as possible and providing relevant and credible information about the vaccination process.
“We’ve made a lot of progress in terms of the number of people who have become vaccinated in our community. We’re in a really good place in terms of access to vaccines, but until we get most people vaccinated, we always run the risk of having spikes here and there,” he said. “It’s still going to be something for a while that we have to pay attention to, and we have to keep an eye on it.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
