Two new industrial operations with total investments estimated at $320 million are looking to set up shop in Elizabethtown and hopes the city will help them do it.

Two industrial revenue bonds summary of engagement agreements, which are incentives through the city, were presented Monday to Elizabethtown City Council for a new aluminum plant and whiskey operation.

Gina Clear can be reached at 270-505-1418 or gclear@thenewsenterprise.com.

