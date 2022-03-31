When the city of Owensboro purchased 24 acres for the Fairview Drive extension, the city needed only 1.366 acres for the extension project.
Assistant city manager Lelan Hancock said the city could only purchase the entire 24-acre site, which it bought from the Pantle family for about $100,000 an acre, with $500,000 coming from a state transportation grant.
The city previously sold three acres of the excess property to Gary Cecil’s Professional Properties and Construction, with it being developed with dental offices. The company also has an agreement to purchase the remaining 19 acres by April 23.
Hancock said Tuesday the city will sell the remaining 19 acres for the same price it paid.
A spokesman for the company said the plan, generally, is to build more medical offices on the 19-acre site.
“It has been great working with the city on the property, which has given us the opportunity to do what we do best,” company spokesman Tim Allen said. “We look to add many more similar projects out there.”
Company officials “are working on their development plans” for the 19-acre site, Hancock said.
“When you’ve got a 19-acre piece of property, it takes a lot of tenants to fill it up,” he said. “It’s a win for all involved.”
Allen said he could not talk specifically about the plans for the site, but said the company focuses on medical offices.
“We do medical and professional development,” Allen said. “We don’t do retail. I expect what you’ll see is more like Phase One out there. That’s what we do best and where we are going to focus our energy.
“We’ll finalize all of the particulars (of the land purchase) and then execute.”
The area is a short drive from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and will be close to residential areas, Allen said.
“We’re excited about that area of town,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.