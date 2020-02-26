Gabe’s Tower will soon be nothing but a memory.
The city has selected to Klenck Company of Evansville to raze the former 13-story hotel.
“They are a pretty skilled contractor in that area,” said Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock.
The company submitted a bid of $408,875 to have the demolition finished by mid-July. The city had set aside $600,000 for the demolition and had set a final completion date of September when soliciting bids.
“We were very pleased with the numbers that we received,” he said, adding that Klenck Company’s time frame was favorable.
Hancock said it would likely be three to four weeks before the company would be on-site. Once here, the company will do a survey of the neighborhood to get the pre-existing conditions of homes and nearby buildings. The company will also place a mulch-like substance around the tower that will cushion the falling concrete.
The company will be responsible for removing the asbestos and paneling prior to demolition.
Once demolition begins, a wrecking ball will drop on the first several floors until it reaches about the ninth floor, where high-reach excavators will tear down the rest of the building.
Crews will be on-site Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Hancock.
Hancock said there will be efforts to minimize the effect the demolition will have on residents who live in nearby homes, such as a special mist to control dust, and shipping containers to serve as a screen.
The city took ownership of the building last year from local businessman Bob Zimmerman. Several previous owners had restoration plans for the building that never materialized.
“It’s one of those issues that’s been going on for an extremely long time,” Hancock said.
Following complete demolition, Klenck Company will be conducting another neighborhood survey to determine if any nearby buildings were damaged during demolition.
Klenck Company was also responsible for the demolition of the former National Guard Armory at 1501 W. Parrish Ave. in 2012 and was present during the cleanup and controlled demolition process when a rickhouse at O.Z. Tyler Distillery partially collapsed last year.
“They’ve got a history here with the city of Owensboro,” Hancock said.
Hancock said it would be up to City Manager Nate Pagan and the Owensboro City Commission to decide what will happen to the Gabe’s Tower property after it is demolished.
“The opportunities there are open,” he said. “Ultimately, I think having it back on the tax rolls for a business to build or grow is a good direction for that property.”
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
