The Special Olympics Kentucky Area 2 track and field meet was held Saturday at Owensboro Middle School, and more than 100 athletes competed in the event.
Kim Johnson, Area 2 director and Daviess County coordinator for Special Olympics, said she expected 117 athletes from Daviess, Grayson, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
Johnson said the event began in 1968 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
“It has grown and is now in 160 countries,” she said. “In Kentucky, we have 10,000 athletes that participate each year, and we offer 15 different sports in the state.”
Locally, the Special Olympics does not have as many sporting options, but the organization does offer year-round training and competition, Johnson said.
“This is not a one-day event,” she said. “We have something going on year-round.”
Athletes at the Saturday meet competed in traditional track and field events and developmental events.
“We have some athletes that will be here from Wendell Foster, and they will be participating in things like a bean bag toss or wheelchair races,” Johnson said. “We offer sporting opportunities for every athlete’s ability.”
Johnson said every athlete that participated Saturday will be eligible to compete at the Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games from June 2-4 at Eastern Kentucky University.
“The Special Olympics provides sports training and competition for our individuals with intellectual disabilities,” she said. “Today we will have athletes that range from eight to 84 years old. That’s good healthy living.”
Johnson said the Special Olympics builds a sense of friendship and community for athletes and their families.
More from this section
“We are very blessed in Daviess County and Owensboro to have very strong support from the community,” she said. “We have individuals who have been doing this for over 30 years with us.”
The event Saturday was also a site for Serve the Boro, which is a collection of faith-based communities in Owensboro.
“There are area churches that are working together today to come out for volunteer opportunities,” Johnson said. “We have about 45 people joining us today from that organization. We are very blessed with that volunteer support, and we couldn’t do this without our volunteers.”
Hunter Ross, 25, and Chad Jones, 29, were two of the athletes competing Saturday.
Ross, an Owensboro resident, and Jones, from Henderson, have been participating in the Special Olympics for years.
Jones’ favorite event during the games is the softball throw, and Ross enjoys the 150-meter dash.
“I’ve also started doing Special Olympics basketball,” Ross said. “I like to run because I’m fast like ‘The Flash.” “
Ross said he loves the support he and his fellow athletes receive from the communities during the Special Olympics.
“I like the people,” he said.
Both athletes said the games are fun, and they have made new friends from different counties through the events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.