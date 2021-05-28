Competition for summer workers has prompted the Owensboro Parks and Recreation to make some changes to operations this year.
Owensboro Parks and Recreation Director Amanda Rogers said the parks department is in competition with restaurants and other businesses for summer workers.
“We are having issues in getting our positions filled,” Rogers said earlier this week. Usually, by the end of April, “we had every job for the summer filled,” she said.
The department is seeking more workers this year because some regular workers were lost when certain park features closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But people looking for summer jobs have a lot of options this year, Rogers said.
“There’s a big market for minimum wage to $14 an hour jobs in the community,” Rogers said. ... “There are a lot of locations that are (paying) $10 to $12” an hour.
The city budget that goes into effect in July includes more funds for park workers. As of July 1, a recreational facility worker’s pay will increase from $7.47 to $7.97 an hour. Other park workers, such as lifeguards and day camp workers, will also receive 50 cents per hour raises.
“That definitely will help,” Rogers said. “I don’t think it will solve the problem. There are so many entry-level positions and a fight to fill them.”
The department has made some changes in order to juggle staff. For example, The Edge Ice Center won’t hold Saturday night sessions this summer. Saturday nights were the lowest-attended skating sessions at The Edge.
Also, concession stand hours at Smothers Park will be reduced, and the concession stand at Jack C. Fisher Park will have two windows open for business instead of three, Rogers said.
Groups wanting to use city pools, such as day camps, will be scheduled outside of public swimming hours, which will help reduce numbers during public swimming times and make sure there are is an adequate number of lifeguards available, Rogers said.
The fight for summer workers “is something a lot of businesses are dealing with,” Rogers said.
Daviess County Parks and Recreation Director Ross Leigh said the county has less of a need for summer parks workers than the city. The county has adequate park summer staff, he said, but, “I know the sheer number of applications we received seemed down from previous years.
“I couldn’t tell you specifically why,” Leigh said. “There are a lot of people speculating.”
Leigh said: “We have been to local job fairs and have some folks interested in the positions, but we weren’t drowned in applications.”
Summer parks workers in the county are responsible for grounds maintenance and serve as night and weekend park attendants. The workers are also responsible for clean-up during events like the ROMP Festival at Yellow Creek Park.
“We work to retain those (workers) who have been with us in past years,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.