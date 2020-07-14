In about a month, the U.S. Census Bureau will send contract workers door-to-door in Daviess County in an effort to count every resident.
People who don’t want a census taker knocking on the door can avoid that visit by completing the form before mid-August.
“There’s a lot going on in people’s lives,” said Helene Longton, census media specialist for Kentucky and southern Ohio. “People are concerned about their health and employment. We understand folks are very involved with things going on, and we want a few minutes of their time.”
It takes about 10 minutes to complete census forms online at 2020census.gov. It will take about the same amount of time if a census worker drops by.
They only visit households in which no census form has been completed.
Census takers are well-coached in the coronavirus-safe way to gather needed information, Longton said. For example, they will wear face coverings and gloves. They will practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet, and they carry computers. Residents will not have to touch a pen or anything else during the process.
To date, Daviess County has a self-response rate of 75%, or about equal to its rate in 2010.
By comparison, the national self-response rate is 62%, and Kentucky’s rate is 65%.
“Daviess County is doing quite well,” Longton said.
Of county residents who have responded, about 56% used the internet, according to Census Bureau data. For the first time, residents may complete census forms online with computers or smart phones.
Owensboro’s self-response rate is 73%, which is driving the county’s rate.
Counting every resident is important, Longton said. Every decade, the federal government uses the census to determine how much tax money flows to states, counties and cities for health care, school lunches, the arts and road repairs, to name a few programs.
According to census officials, each person not included in the headcount costs a community about $2,000 per year in federal funding for a decade.
“I don’t think anyone wants our state to be shortchanged,” Longton said.
According to Census Bureau data, the self-response rates for surrounding counties are:
- Hancock County — 65% with 45% completing the form online
- Ohio County — 64% with 32% completing the form online
- Muhlenberg County — 66% with 34% completing the form online
- McLean County — 61% with 24% completing the form online
Keith Sanders, Daviess County Complete Count Committee chairman, urges residents to complete the census prior to mid-August.
“During this pandemic, we think people are going to be more cautious about opening the door (for census takers),” Sanders said.
He believes the county’s self-reporting rate would be up to 10 percentage points higher if COVID-19 had not hit Kentucky in early March. The committee had many neighborhood events canceled that would have assisted residents with filling out the census form.
“We’re still well above the state average, and we’re one of the top 10 in Kentucky,” he said of Daviess County.
But ensuring every resident is counted remains important because federal funding is at stake, Sanders said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.