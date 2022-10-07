After three years of fundraising and long hours of work, artist Gary Bielefeld celebrated the end of work Thursday on what he called “my Sistine Chapel” — the Kentucky Mirror Mosaic at 319 E. Second St.
And a crowd of local officials turned out to celebrate with him.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the community was celebrating “one man’s vision.”
The huge map that stretches 110 feet from the Mississippi River to the Appalachian Mountains and 43 feet from the Ohio River to Tennessee on the west wall of the 133-year-old Frantz Building Services building is “more than a mirror on a wall,” Calitri said.
It’s an important piece of downtown art, he said.
The Owensboro Bluegrass Band played “My Old Kentucky Home” and “Blue Moon of Kentucky” as the crowd gathered.
“It’s an incredible piece of artwork,” Dave Kirk, the CVB’s director of destination management, told the crowd.
Bielefeld created the first version of the Mirror Mosaic in 1981, when he was working downtown and teaching a class on “mega murals and super graphics” at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
But 40 years of summer heat and winter cold loosened the glue that held the glass to the wall, and pieces began falling.
Bielefeld estimated that he’s used at least two tons of glass to re-create the work.
The first version lasted 40 years, he told the crowd, and he predicted that the current version will last 50.
More from this section
A news release from the CVB said, “The mosaic is one of the best-known pieces of outdoor art in the commonwealth and serves as a welcoming sign to Kentucky from the Blue Bridge.”
After the dedication ceremony, Bielefeld invited people to come up and glue the final pieces of the project to the wall.
The project started in September 2019 with the CVB putting up $1,000 for the work.
The city, county and several businesses added more money
An estimated 8,500 vehicles a day pass by the mirror mosaic on their way to and from Indiana.
The new work is a little different from the original.
There’s an Italian glass star at the top where Owensboro is.
The rest of the map is made from glass from Kentucky Mirror and Plate Glass.
Calitri said the next phase of the project will be to light it.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.