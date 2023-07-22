When I retired last year, I was on my own for the obvious — how to fill the hours that had previously been dedicated to workworkwork each day — but also two other things:
1) A computer and
2) Tech support
Not having a home computer had never been a problem for me. After sitting in front of a screen all day, who wanted to go home and stare at another screen? Not I.
And if I did need to look up something, I had my phone. Although it had its limitations, it was still sufficient for whatever I needed to do online in the evenings or on weekends.
If anything went wrong with my office computer or even my phone, I could call on the crackerjack IT department. I’m sure those guys drew straws to see who was going to respond to my latest crazy problem, but whoever showed up was always cheerful and competent, even if they did say I came up with more unique problems than all the other employees put together.
To my pleasant surprise, among the gifts I received at my retirement reception were two gift cards that I could use to purchase my very own computer, and that is exactly what I did, just a few days after I said farewell to my office and my work computer for the very last time.
I had already asked some questions and done some research, so I had a pretty good idea of what I wanted and what I needed:
Lots of memory (if only I could purchase that option for myself).
A minimum of 1TB internal SSD. Those initials stand for “one terabyte” and “solid state drive.” Do I know what that means? No, but as long as the salesperson did, that’s all that mattered.
I also had some notes about networking, ethernet ports, USBs and routers. (No, I don’t know what USB stands for but honestly, I don’t think anyone else does either.)
Anyway, I took my list to the local computer store and tried to look confident and knowledgeable when I walked in. Fortunately, I encountered a sales person who did not flee at the sight of a Boomer who might ask dumb questions about that newfangled internets, but instead provided courteous and patient assistance.
As we were completing the transaction, he asked if I wanted to sign up for ongoing tech support.
“Yes I do,” I replied without hesitation.
As promised, my very own geek showed up at my house a few days later to install my new computer, connect it to my printer and otherwise get me up and running.
I gave him cookies. Not the computer kind that save browsing information, but the chocolate chip kind. If I learned anything from my years of interacting with my IT friends, it is that is in my best interest to nurture a positive relationship with the geeks.
My geek evidently did a great job, because everything worked just the way I wanted it to work, which is to say, it worked.
But as time went on, there were a few small glitches:
When I created a file on my computer, I couldn’t access it from the drive folder on my phone.
Although I could print documents from my computer with no problems, when I tried to scan documents from the printer, I had to scan them to a flash drive and then upload the flash drive to my computer.
I wondered if there was a way to customize some of the right-click desktop menu options.
I made a list of these things, adding to it as other minor issues came to my attention. Sometimes I was able to look up the problem online and find a solution myself, but sometimes I couldn’t. So after maintaining my list for a year, I called to see if my geek could return and fix everything.
It was a different geek this time, but equally happy to accept my offering of a banana nut muffin. He zoomed down my list, pleasant and efficient, and within 30 minutes, we had ticked off every single item.
I was happy to learn that several of my problems aligned with the old IT joke: “That’s a feature, not a bug.” Hahaha! IT guys and geeks get it.
That just means it wasn’t user error, so, in other words: Not my fault.
Anyway, I’m back up and running again, all 1TB SSD of me. I am proud to say I shifted into an alternate level of control and function when I escaped from work.
If you get that joke, let me know. I have a cookie for you.
