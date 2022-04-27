Sandy Riley-Miller first became interested in hypnosis when it helped her get past a difficult time in her life.

Now, more than 12 years after earning her certification as a hypnotist, she is showing local residents that the practice is not the way it is often depicted in the movies.

“It was actually through depression,” she said from her office at Unity Fellowship Church, 625 Allen St., about how she got involved with it. “I had a problem with feeling like I lost my imagination. I didn’t; it was just behind a little black cloud.”

After visiting a hypnotist, she decided to learn more about the process. Today, she works as a hypnotist at her business, Choices Hypnosis LLC.

“I got so interested in the process that I wanted to try it,” Riley-Miller said, “and the more we worked, the more I wanted to do it.”

For many, their knowledge of hypnosis is limited to what they’ve seen in old movies and on tv shows. But the practice doesn’t involve dangling a pocket watch on a chain in front of someone’s eyes.

“All hypnosis is self hypnosis,” she said. “If you are a hypnotist, this is one of the first things that you learn, because I can not make you do it. You have to agree to it.”

Riley-Miller said a large potion of her clients come to her for help with quitting smoking, but she offers other services.

“Some people think that what I do is the work of the devil,” she said. “Well, who put the cigarette in their hands?”

Riley-Miller said if what she does can help someone achieve their goal of quitting smoking without the use of medications or patches, then it is a positive thing.

For those visiting a hypnotist for the first time, trust is the name of the game, she said.

“They have to trust; if they don’t trust I can’t do anything with them,” Riley-Miller said. “I have had people come in that I have had to just give up on and say, ‘I can’t help you.’ ”

For newcomers, Riley-Miller said she typically does something called induction, which is designed to get the client as relaxed as possible before the hypnosis session begins.

Clients can recline in a chair while Riley-Miller asks them to picture a relaxing scene, such as a waterfall, before imagining a white lighting that begins at their toes and slowly makes its way to their head. Before she starts, however, she wants to make sure whoever is sitting in the chair is comfortable with the process and moving forward with it.

“I almost always say, ‘Do you still want to do this? Do you think this is the way you want to learn to do this?’ Because it is a learning experience,” she said. “I have never had anybody say no on that.”

For more information about services being offered, call 270-925-1677.