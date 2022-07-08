US Bank and the Owensboro Symphony will present its free outdoor "Concert on the Lawn" on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Free activities for children will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 p.m.
The concert will feature Lauren Jelencovich performing selections from Disney’s "The Little Mermaid" and "Enchanted."
Music from "Mulan," "Hook," "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Aladdin" will also to be performed.
Attendees are encouraged to pack their own picnic, though meals will be available from 6-7:15 p.m, catered by Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn.
Table, chairs and dinner for eight people can be reserved for $350, while a table and eight chairs only can be reserved for $150.
Individual meals (no seating) can be reserved for $25 a person.
Tables and/or meals must be purchased in advance by calling 270-684-0661 or online at owensborosymphony.org/concert-on-the-lawn.
