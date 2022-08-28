Saturday evening, the lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College was filled with lawn chairs, picnic blankets and tables with clothes, as the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra, Kentucky Wesleyan and U.S. Bank hosted the 34th Concert on the Lawn.
For many members of the audience, the annual free concert is more than just a fun thing to do on a weekend night. Dara Gahagan, who was with her younger daughter Camille, has been coming to the concert for years.
“She has an older sister that just graduated high school, and she was in the orchestra,” Gahagan said. “She and I did this for years.”
With Camille in her school orchestra, “it’s her turn” to attend the concert, Gahagan said.
“It’s kind of a new tradition for us,” she said. Of the concert, she said, “I think it’s a wonderful thing they provide.”
Just before 7 p.m., the lawn was full and the heat of the day was a memory in the evening twilight as the symphony warmed up with a song from “The Little Mermaid.”
This year’s theme was Disney. Gwyn Payne, the symphony’s CEO, said the goal of the evening is to provide an evening of music and introduce people to the symphony.
“It really is a tradition,” Payne said. “I hear a lot of young families say it’s their favorite event.
“Everyone comes together. It’s just a community gathering.”
Tammy Vernon and Deanna Richeson attend the concert almost every year.
“I have only missed two or three since it started,” Vernon, a Kentucky Wesleyan alumnae, said. “For me, it’s a long-standing tradition. I come to Wesleyan for all sorts of activities, and this is one more.”
Vernon and Richeson, who are members of the Owensboro Women Living Socially group, had a charcuterie board and other snacks, lawn chairs and a wagon to haul everything back to Vernon’s car. The women were prepared, Richeson said.
“We are homesteading on the lawn,” she said.
Mary Jo Stinnett and Ellen Wolford attend as much live music as they can. Friday After 5 is a summer favorite, and the women also attended the ROMP Festival at Yellow Creek Park.
“We love music,” Stinnett said.
“Especially when the weather is nice,” Wolford said.
The concert is a good introduction to the symphony, Stinnett said.
“This is a good environment to see the symphony,” she said. “We like events that give you a different taste in music.”
Payne said people who discover the symphony through the Concert on the Lawn often become OSO regulars.
“There are so many people that have the preconceived notion that the symphony is for somebody else,” Payne said. “Our biggest goal is to prove that’s not true. We have people come to the event and end up buying season tickets.”
