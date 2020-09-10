Saturday will see the return of live music to the Daviess County Public Library.
The library has had to go into event-hibernation as a result of COVID-19, but in recent weeks it has been able to reawaken the programming that that it’s known for, albeit slowly.
Saturday’s reading garden concert will be headlined by JD Wilkes of the Legendary Shack Shakers and will feature local acts Skip Liver and Kentucky Shine. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the music beginning at 6 p.m. said Wes Johnson, library IT assistant.
“The Spot Coffee Bus, which recently returned to action, will also be there,” he said. “I’m sure their iced coffee will be a big hit and we are trying to get another food truck as well.”
While the library is opening back up programming, social distancing and precautions are a must, he said.
“Social distancing will be expected,” he said. “If people are sitting down, they may remove their masks. The show will be outside in our reading garden, but we can only have 25 people or so inside of it. If people are sitting down, they may remove their masks. Even though the reading garden space is limited, people are still more than welcome to hang out on the sidewalk and enjoy the music.
While the return of in-person programming has its share of stipulations, it is still exciting to see life and programming return to the library, he said.
“It feels great,” he said. “We really missed it. We have been working on creative ways to maintain our programming via online programs. This is the first one I have done face to face since March. We are excited and we will of course respect people’s safety. We want them to be healthy and have fun. We would like people to register before hand because we have a limited number of spots. If people register ahead of time, they will be entered for a chance to win a musical gift pack. It is great to have live music back at the library and we hope people will come out.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
