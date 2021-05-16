Concerts are returning to Central City in a big way this year.
And they’re free.
The season kicks off on June 25 with the first of two “Lu-Ray-Fridays,” featuring games, food trucks, a beer garden, giveaways, and, of course, live music.
The League of Dangerous Gentlemen kicks the two-concert season off and The Andy Brasher Band closes it on Aug. 13.
The concerts are in Lu-Ray Park and Amphitheatre, which seats 5,000.
Central City opened the park and theater in August 2017, on the site of the former Lu-Ray Hotel.
It quickly became a major venue in the area.
Sean Mooningham, concert manager for Central City Tourism, said, “We have some of the finest bands in the region and a fabulous ‘secret-garden like’ setting in the heart of the city. Music, food, beer and a good dose of fun, we’ve got it all this year at Lu-Ray.”
Dr. Freddie Mayes, executive director of Central City Tourism, said, “Our hope is that folks will come to town early, grab a meal at one of our fantastic local restaurants, visit our shops, then spend an evening enjoying the music and good times. It’s going to be a wonderful year and we’re glad to be back.”
Last year’s concert season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual Rods & Ribs Festival returns on July 9 and 10.
This year, it will feature a cooking competition and hot rod show.
Alonzo Pennington & the Xtraordinary Gentlemen will perform on July 9 with Carly Moffa, who made it to the Top 50 on “American Idol” in 2018.
The July 10 show features The Stillwell-France Blues Band with August Christopher.
The Downtown Cruise-In on Sept. 3-4 will feature 181 South and Blackford Creek on Sept. 3 and the Fort Campbell 101st Airborne Rock Band, along with Drew Aud & Brandon Harper from Insulated.
The Cruise-In will have a beer garden, food trucks, car show and other activities.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.