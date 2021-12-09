Former Owensboro City Commissioner Larry Conder has filed to run for a seat on Daviess Fiscal Court.
Conder filed Wednesday to run for Central County Commissioner. Conder was first elected as a city commissioner in 2016. Conder was reelected in 2018 and ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2020.
Conder is the third Republican to file for the Central County Commissioner seat. Other candidates who have filed for the seat include Michael Norman King and Darrin Autry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.