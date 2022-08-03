The Opportunity Center announced Tuesday that Rosemary Conder has been selected as the incoming executive director.
Conder will take over the role Aug. 15 to replace current executive director Sally Phillips, who will retire Aug. 31 after five years in the position.
Conder is looking forward to joining the organization.
“I’m just really grateful that the board encouraged me to apply for the position and accepted me for it,” she said.
Conder recently served as executive director of CASA of Ohio Valley, while also having previous experience as a registered nurse and diabetes educator and serving as an owner, property manager and property developer for multiple businesses and entities throughout Owensboro.
One of the things that attracted Conder to the position was the organization’s mission of helping provide training and support while advocating for people with disabilities in order to achieve their goals.
“I think it’s really important for our community to be more aware of the abilities of the people in our community that have disabilities,” she said. “When they get labeled that way, sometimes they’re not included in conversation and the workforce and all the social activities; so, I think having that mission of empowering the people to be the best that they can be is something we should all strive for.”
Conder recalls getting involved in this line of work when she worked at Wendell Foster when she was a teenager and worked with a female patient with cerebral palsy.
“I could see not just her disability, but the ability that she had to try to function in a world that’s not made for that,” she said. “She was so inspiring, even though she really couldn’t communicate in our ‘normal ways’ ”
Conder has a grandson that has cerebral palsy. She has noticed the importance of helping him be included and treated “just as a person in our society that deserves respect and care.”
In her new role, Conder wants to focus on collaborating with other organizations to help get necessary resources and services to the community.
Additionally, she wants to help people understand the importance of accessibility and inclusion and “how much the people with disabilities — whether they be cognitive or physical — that they can add to our fiber, our fabric, our culture.”
“We will be blessed having them more engaged in our community than us doing a favor for them,” she said.
