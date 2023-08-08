MANDOLIN RENDERING

This is rendering of a 30-foot-tall metal mandolin frame proposed for the roundabout on Kentucky 81 west of Owensboro.

 Rendering submitted

Daviess County Commissioner Larry Conder says the community needs to make more efforts to promote Owensboro as the bluegrass music capital of the world.

And he’s proposing a 30-foot-tall metal mandolin frame in the roundabout on Kentucky 81 west of Owensboro.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

