“Experience matters” is a phrase Daviess County Commission central district candidate Larry Conder, a Republican, has been using a lot on the campaign trail.
“Here’s why: In every seat of Daviess County Fiscal Court, you’ll have a new person for the first time ever. A new judge-executive, a new county attorney, a new treasurer and a new sheriff,” Conder said. “So experience will matter more than it ever has, and I have that experience to make sure certain things that are in process now will get done later correctly.”
The top of Conder’s list of priorities include county-wide broadband, a new senior center and making good use of the soon-to-be-available opioid settlement funds. With those first two items, the county has appropriated, but not yet spent, $12 million of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds — $10 million for broadband and $2 million for the senior center.
“We have a generational opportunity to provide high-speed internet access to those who are underserved,” he said of the internet project. “That has to be one of the most basic necessities of work and family. If COVID taught us anything, it’s that internet has to be affordable and reliable. It’s a need for us to function in today’s world.”
And while the senior center is largely a city initiative, Conder said, if elected, he would bring a stronger sense of urgency towards that project.
“Remember, those (ARPA) funds are only available for a limited time. They have to be used. You have to do something. It’s been about 14 years this has been going on,” he said. “We have the perfect opportunity to address this, so let’s go.”
As for the opioid settlement funds, Conder said he’d push to use the county’s portion of the money for the creation of a full-time position working on drug-related issues. That full-time person would be responsible for initiatives such as working on how to prevent middle school students from abusing drugs, he said.
Along with those immediately pressing matters, Conder said a major goal of his would be to launch the creation of an industrial park in Daviess County.
“We really should be investigating a true industrial park that has maybe 200-300 acres,” he said. “That will take a significant amount of money, and I probably won’t be there for the ribbon cutting, but that’s OK. We need that somehow, someway.”
Conder said the final item on his list of priorities is more of a want than a need: the construction of an amphitheater, which the county currently has planned for Yellow Creek Park.
“It needs to be bigger and better than anything else in the region,” he said of that project.
