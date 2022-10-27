“Experience matters” is a phrase Daviess County Commission central district candidate Larry Conder, a Republican, has been using a lot on the campaign trail.

“Here’s why: In every seat of Daviess County Fiscal Court, you’ll have a new person for the first time ever. A new judge-executive, a new county attorney, a new treasurer and a new sheriff,” Conder said. “So experience will matter more than it ever has, and I have that experience to make sure certain things that are in process now will get done later correctly.”

