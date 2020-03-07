The Medical Control Authority is officially no more. The ordinances which established the board was officially repealed by the city and county on Tuesday. The Medical Control Authority was replaced by the Ambulance Contracting Authority late last year.
However, the vote wasn’t unanimous with the Owensboro City Commission. City Commissioner Larry Conder was the lone no vote Tuesday in repealing the Medical Control Authority. Daviess County Fiscal Court passed a similar ordinance Tuesday unanimously.
Under the new Ambulance Contracting Authority, the city and county have three members each with a vote. A representative from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is on the board but does not have a vote. Previously, the hospital had at least two voting board members at one point.
Conder had numerous concerns with the new arrangement. For example, the amount of representation on the new ambulance board.
“You don’t have, now the possibility, in the short term, of the hospital being engaged in either managing, providing, subsidizing, or whatever word you wish to use, delivering customers to their front door,” he said.
The Ambulance Contracting Authority oversees the ambulance contracts and services provided to the citizens of Owensboro-Daviess County to ensure that all contractual obligations are being met, just as the Medical Control Authority did. The current area ambulance service provider is American Medical Response (AMR) Inc.
According to city officials, the decision to update the parameters of the city-county ambulance partnership came after Fiscal Court and the City Commission parted ways with Owensboro Health regarding the three-way split of the $150,000 subsidy for AMR’s ambulance services and OH’s refusal to provide backup ambulance services.
The new backup ambulance service is the Evansville-based Deaconess.
Conder added that the money used to pay for the backup subsidy would be placed on taxpayers.
“If next year, that bill is $200,000, that means taxpayers are going to pay for it,” he said.
Conder said the hospital should have equal representation on the board but only if “they’re willing to step in and provide” services.
In a statement to the Messenger-Inquirer, Brian Hamby, Owensboro Health marketing director, said the hospital is ready to assist the ACA, just as it assisted the MCA.
“Our organization respects the decisions regarding the make-up and voting membership of the ACA and stands ready to provide input in an advisory capacity as a nonvoting member of the newly formed body,” the statement read. “Owensboro Health remains committed to supporting the Authority and working together to ensure the health and safety of the communities we serve.”
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
