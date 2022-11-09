COUNTY COMMISSIONER

County commissioner-elect Larry Conder laughs with his wife, Rosemary, as Kirk Kirkpatrick looks on while watching election results with family and friends Tuesday at their home in Owensboro.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Two-time city commissioner Larry Conder will take now take a seat on Daviess County Fiscal Court after defeating opponent Tyler Sagardoy in the race for central district commissioner.

Conder, a Republican, received 22,158 (68.3%) votes to Democrat Sagardoy’s 9,988 (31.07%).

