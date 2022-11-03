The Owensboro Historic Preservation Board cleared the way Wednesday for builders to begin work on seven three-story Brownstone Condos at 506 Locust St. — the parking lot across from Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home.
And it cleared a partial way for the OASIS women’s shelter to begin moving clients downtown.
The board had delayed the approval of the Brownstone project until issues with the amount of windows could be resolved.
OASIS bought property at 104 E. Fourth St., 112 E. Fourth St., 120 E. Fourth St., 419 Allen St., 421 Allen St., 423 Allen St., 429 Allen St. and 109 E. Fifth St. earlier this year when its lease with the Housing Authority of Owensboro was coming to an end.
It had sheltered women there since 1995.
The agency wanted to include two storage buildings, which are prohibited by Article 21 of the Owensboro Zoning Ordinance.
And it wanted to build two exterior stairs, which needed architectural design approval.
The board approved the stairs, but held up approval of the storage buildings until it saw a better plan for where they would be located.
Andrea Robinson, OASIS’ executive director, said the storage buildings are needed to house donations like diapers, clothing, toys, furniture and other items that clients may need.
Some come in in the middle of the night with nothing but the clothes they are wearing, she said.
If the storage buildings aren’t allowed, Robinson said, the shelter will have to lease off-site storage that would be less handy to get to in the middle of the night.
She said she wants to start moving clients in next week.
The agency is currently paying $15,000 a week for temporary housing for its clients.
Ben Grove of AXIOM Architecture said a six-foot fence will be installed between buildings for protection and to keep children from running into the street.
Ed Allen, preservation board chairman, said, “We want your organization to be successful at that site.”
But he said the storage buildings can’t be visible from the street.
OASIS will have to submit a new plan for where the buildings will be located, the board said.
Robinson said the project keeps running into roadblocks.
But it’s moving forward, she said.
