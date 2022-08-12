At Tuesday’s event marking the start of a major initiative between Kenergy and Conexon to provide high-speed internet access to some 49,000 consumers in 14 area counties, Conexon partner Jonathan Chambers had harsh words for competing companies who have sought to restrict the project.
“This project has been delayed for years because of the games the (existing internet providers) play,” Chambers said. “And with all due respect, they’re not done playing games.”
Chambers’ remarks followed the Kentucky Broadband & Cable Association (KBCA) — a group of companies that includes Armstrong, Comcast and Charter Communications — raising concerns with the the state’s Public Service Commission about Kenergy providing broadband in areas already served by KBCA members.
The Messenger-Inquirer reported on these concerns in detail Tuesday, which includes KBCA disagreeing with the notion that private companies should have to face “ratepayer-subsidized competition” from nonprofit electric cooperatives such as Kenergy. Accordingly, KBCA has argued in filings with the state’s Public Service Commission that Kenergy and Conexon should be confined to serving unserved and underserved areas.
In an email to the Messenger-Inquirer on Tuesday morning, KBCA Executive Director Julia Crigler elaborated on her association’s position.
“Under Kentucky law, electric cooperatives can only provide broadband in unserved and underserved areas,” Crigler wrote. “KBCA and its member companies do not object to Kenergy’s broadband plans, except in areas that are already served. Kenergy should follow the law, which enables electric cooperatives to build broadband to those without it, but which also safeguards electric ratepayers from unnecessary risk and avoids costly government and taxpayer bailouts when these ventures fail.”
However, Chambers said Tuesday that the KBCA’s arguments have no merit.
“We, Conexon, are a certificated provider of service in Kentucky,” he said. “Someone would have to explain to me how the Public Service Commission could stop Conexon, which is certificated in Kentucky and by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) and was awarded funding through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund to build here.”
Chambers stressed that Conexon will provide broadband throughout Kenergy’s entire power network, and he said there’s a “zero-% chance” that KBCA’s filings with the Public Service Commission will inhibit Kenergy and Conexon’s broadband project.
Chambers was proven correct when the Public Service Commission issued an order Wednesday afternoon in favor of Kenergy and Conexon, allowing the regional project to proceed — though the KBCA may still pursue judicial review against the commission’s decision.
As for the argument that companies such as AT&T and Spectrum shouldn’t have to compete with co-ops, Chambers pointed out that private telecommunications firms have also been receiving government support for decades.
“AT&T is a public corporation that sucks at the government’s teat and has been for its entire existence,” he said. “Charter (the parent company of Spectrum) has taken public money all over the country. They all received benefits for decades, and they didn’t get the job done. So what is their argument?”
