The confederate monument that sat outside the Daviess County Courthouse for more than a century was moved to Potters Field on Thursday and will soon belong to the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said.
Mattingly spoke about the statue during Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting, updating the public about its whereabouts and proposing the transfer to the museum.
“I would propose without objection that Daviess County Fiscal Court prepare the papers necessary to turn the statue over to the Museum of Science and History, which is where it should have been to begin with,” he said. “This will give them care, control and custody.”
No vote was necessary to transfer the possession of the statue. County Attorney Claude Porter said he’d make the move in the coming days.
Mattingly also explained that the statue was erected at Potters Field — a city-owned cemetery purchased in 1873 for people whose families had no money to bury them — last Thursday because the county had been waiting for a day when the area was free.
“We waited until it was the first day they had with no funeral services out there,” he said, “which we didn’t want to interrupt.”
The statue had been in storage since it was removed from the county courthouse lawn June 1 after a lengthy court dispute with the United Daughters of the Confederacy over the statue’s ownership.
Fiscal Court won the court case. After the statue was removed, Fiscal Court and the UDC agreed that the Confederate group would receive ownership of the statue’s base so it could be moved to a site the UDC owns, the Panther Creek Battlefield.
In other business, Fiscal Court held a first reading of an ordinance that would amend the zoning classification of a property located off of Highway 144.
The matter is related to an appeal filed by five neighbors of a property owner who wants to build an Airbnb campground. The Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission approved the rezoning of the owner’s property last month, but the neighbors appealed to Fiscal Court.
Mattingly said Fiscal Court will review the evidence related to the case and make a decision at its meeting on Dec. 1.
