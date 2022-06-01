For the first time in 122 years, people driving past the Daviess County Courthouse on Tuesday didn’t see the “Soldiers Monument” — better known as “the Confederate statue” — on the northeast corner of Frederica and Third streets.
Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said crews from the county road department took it down around 7:30 a.m. and moved it to the Daviess County Operations Center on Kentucky 81.
“The pedestal is still there,” he said. “We just moved the statue.”
Mattingly said the work was done early in the morning because “we wanted to do it before traffic got too heavy.”
He said, “I’m not sure where it’s going. It’s being mounted on a poured concrete pad for the time being and kept at the road department. We’re still talking about where to put it.”
Asked if there was consideration of giving the statue to the Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which had sued the county last year, saying that it owned the statue, Mattingly said, “We would have to declare it surplus property before we could give it to the UDC, and I don’t think there’s any sentiment for that.
“We’ll offer them the pedestal if they want it.”
Mattingly said the ideal location for it would be at the site of the Battle of Panther Creek on U.S. 431.
That battle was fought on Sept. 19, 1862, near where Southern Oaks Elementary School is today.
It was little more than a skirmish, but it was the biggest Civil War engagement in the county.
About 340 Union infantry troops and around 400 Confederates fought in that skirmish.
An estimated 36 Confederates and three Union soldiers died.
The statue was created in 1900 by Hungarian-American artist George Julian Zolnay, who was known as the “Sculptor of the South.”
He was paid $3,500 for his work.
With inflation, that’s worth about $120,000 today.
Today, his works still stand in major cities from San Francisco to Washington, D.C.
And they still sell well at art auctions.
Artistic value“It has artistic value,” Mattingly said. “It’s been suggested that we sell it at auction.”
But, no decision has been made, he said.
Last month, Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones granted a motion the county filed, asking her to rule the statue belonged to the county without having to have a jury trial.
Jones’ ruling says the statue is the county’s property “to dispose of as they choose.”
The ruling also vacated a temporary restraining order that was imposed last summer, preventing the county from removing the statue from the courthouse lawn.
The Kentucky UDC had argued it has owned the statue since 1970, when the John C. Breckenridge UDC Chapter 306 dissolved.
Fundraising to create and erect the statue was conducted by the Daviess County Confederate Association and the Daughters of the Daviess County Confederate Association, the latter of which became UDC Chapter 306.
The county had the statue listed on the registry of historic places in 1997.
The effort to remove the statue from the courthouse lawn began in August 2017, when Jesse Bean, 22, started a petition on Change.org to convince county leaders to remove what he said could be construed as a badge of hate from the public space.
In 2019, the Kentucky UDC was created and listed the statue as belonging to the group.
In her ruling, Jones wrote there’s no record that the Daughters of the Daviess County Confederate Association or Chapter 306 ever tried to claim the statue was their property.
The county has insured and maintained the statue since 1900, Jones wrote.
Last month, County Attorney Claud Porter said the UDC could appeal the ruling.
“They have 30 days,” Porter said. “We are not going to do anything (with the statue) until that time ends.”
Wednesday, he said that the UDC had filed a notice to appeal, but did not post the required bond.
That, Porter said, gave the county the right to remove that statue from its pedestal.
H. Edward Phillips III, of Franklin, Tennessee, one of the UDC’s attorneys, said a notice of appeal was filed on May 25.
He said the appeal will be filed later this month.
“We will continue to press the matter before the courts,” Phillips said.
In 2020, the county formed the Daviess County Confederate Monument Relocation Committee to make a recommendation on where the statue should go.
It recommended either the Owensboro Museum of Science and History or the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.
However, neither agency would accept the 7-foot bronze statue.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
