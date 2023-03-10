GAMBLING CONFERENCE PIC 1

Adam Koenig, a former Kentucky state representative, presents the session “Gambling Expansion the Right Way: Serving the Commonwealth; Protecting Citizens” on Thursday during the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling’s (KYCPG) 26th annual Educational and Awareness Conference at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

The Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling (KYCPG) opened its annual two-day Educational and Awareness Conference for the 26th year Thursday at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront to help address concerns regarding gambling throughout the commonwealth.

Dr. RonSonlyn Clark, president and director of education for KYCPG and addiction recovery program coordinator for Boulware Mission, and Mike Stone, executive director for KYCPG, said concerns around gambling have risen in recent years.

