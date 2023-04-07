If you like cats — and I don’t — you would have been very fond of the one that started hanging around our house, especially at breakfast and supper time. And you very likely would have found yourself searching for the food she liked best.

But again, I don’t like cats, and that sort of thing never worried me. The fact that I went out and purchased a large, pretty expensive bag of cat food certainly didn’t mean I was about to dislodge myself from a lifelong hostility toward members of the feline clan.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.