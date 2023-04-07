If you like cats — and I don’t — you would have been very fond of the one that started hanging around our house, especially at breakfast and supper time. And you very likely would have found yourself searching for the food she liked best.
But again, I don’t like cats, and that sort of thing never worried me. The fact that I went out and purchased a large, pretty expensive bag of cat food certainly didn’t mean I was about to dislodge myself from a lifelong hostility toward members of the feline clan.
For starters, I don’t know why that little animal ever decided to try getting next to me. I’ve always heard most animals can easily detect dislike in certain humans, and that alone is enough to make them seek love and caring elsewhere.
But, no, there she would be every morning and every evening, with begging eyes and a meow hardly audible. Wasn’t anything I wanted to see or hear, but she never seemed to pick up on that.
While quite unintentional, I did learn something from that little calico-colored kitten that insisted on trying to force her way into a life that didn’t want to be bothered with such an uninvited guest.
From everything I never tried to learn about cats, I always thought their appetites were soothed by such things as plump mice, and smelly fish heads, and birds that flew too close to the ground. I never dreamed one could be so finicky as to almost demand KFC chicken — and the breast variety at that, if you will.
And before I knew it, the faint meowing was replaced by lip licking like you’ve never before witnessed. It was lip licking that seemed to say “Don’t put that box up yet, dude, I might want some more here in a minute.”
Then it all came to an abrupt end. For more than two weeks now that little kitten has gone missing. And I keep telling myself that’s just fine. Certainly, a guy that hates cats surely doesn’t need one hanging out at his back door and regularly munching down on his chicken.
That leaves me with a lot less to worry about. You allow one cat to move into your territory, and it won’t be long before every cat in the neighborhood comes calling.
Now I can go out onto my deck and not have to worry about that cat showing up and disturbing my rest. The bowl she ate out of for several weeks keeps showing up in the corner of my left eye, but that’s simply because I’ve been too trifling to throw it away. I’ll get around to it, and that cat then will be history.
Sure, I know what some of you are thinking. You’re saying old Dave is leaving that bowl in the hope the cat will again show up. You’re saying his dislike for cats has been mellowed by that one little calico-colored animal with the begging eyes and an almost-whispered meow.
Well, you’re wrong!
I don’t need that cat, and the fact that I find myself looking out that kitchen door every morning to see if it’s around does not mean — in any remote way — that my stand against cats has weakened. For all you know, I might be looking out that door to see if a neighbors tree has blossomed yet, as it’s buds have blown across the roof again, cluttering up my deck. Things like that happen, you know, and it makes an outdoor neat freak take notice.
But as far as looking for that little calico cat, no way, my friends. Even though she showed signs of perhaps letting me pat her last time she was around, that animal is out of my life and is a distant concern. I’ve got far more important things to do, and I suspect I’ll get rid of that food bowl — in another week or two. After all, it’s not hurting anything, and it’s a good reminder of how I certainly wouldn’t want to see a little cat come up and eat out of it.
A man has to stick by his convictions. If cats — even a little calico-colored cat — were not meant to be a part of his life, then that’s the way it has to be.
With all this being said, I still have to wonder about my little friend that certainly had to know I cared nothing about her.
