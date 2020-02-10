The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Green River Area Development District are planning to look at traffic congestion on Frederica Street from West 25th Street to Martin Luther King, Jr. Loop, which could lead to some of the problems being alleviated in the future.
The study, which is funded by $250,000 in statewide discretionary money, will tentatively focus on the road’s safety and access management that includes turn signals, turn lanes, frequency of stoplights and people turning off and on the street, said Barry House, who works in the planning division of KYTC.
House said the scope study has not yet been finalized and could change. The study will be finalized sometime this spring and it will take about a year to complete once it begins.
“Everything is on the table at this point,” House said.
KYTC will use the services of a consultant for the study, who will conduct and present the study results to the Owensboro-Daviess County Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Tom Lovett, MPO coordinator for GRADD, said traffic in that section of Frederica Street can get congested while other portions of the street do not have the same issues.
“Things bog down there right around the bypass on south Frederica, so why is it bogging down? What can we do to alleviate that congestion?” Lovett said.
Lovett said GRADD previously asked the state for money to fix Frederica Street’s traffic issues but did not get it. The results of the study could be used to convince the state to provide money to fix the congestion problems, as data and solutions would be available.
“It will give us a real solid base to stand on,” Lovett said.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.