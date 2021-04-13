Connect Camp, which is held in different cities throughout the country as a way to help churches connect with their communities, is coming to Owensboro in June.
Bringing the Connect Camps to Owensboro was a collaboration with several area churches as a way to bring Owensboro together, said Brad Winter, First Baptist Church Owensboro minister of community engagement and activities.
“We’re putting aside all the denominational lines and territorial mindset and really break down these walls and make it to where it’s a true community camp for the city of Owensboro,” he said.
Winter said he believes this is a great way to engage the community as it begins its return to normal following the more than year-long battle with COVID-19.
“I think this is an awesome way to engage the community. We’ve been stuck in with quarantine and COVID. This would be a good way to get out of that, bring back fun for families in our community and also be able to reach the community, not only through Christ, but also just to offer the community just something fun to do over the summer,” he said.
Winter said the goal is to have 200 campers attend on June 14-18 at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
The camp is $215 for five days of skill-building and activities with “Christ-centered content,” Winter said.
Activities and skills include cooking, archery, building, teamwork, athletics, crafts, science and service.
“It’s going to be an awesome camp,” Winter said.
First Baptist Church Owensboro has also committed to distributing about 100 scholarships to campers. So far, the church has supplied 70 fully paid scholarships to members of the Boys and girls Club, Girls, Inc., H.L. Neblett Center and International Center of Owensboro.
The church has also offered more than 20 discounted rates to campers.
Anyone interested in more information about or registering for the Owensboro Connect Camp can do so online by visiting ConncetCamps.com/Owensboro. The registration deadline is May 14.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
