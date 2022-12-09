ESTES CHOIR

Thirty choir students from Estes Elementary School, under the direction of music teacher Chris Abell, entertain residents Thursday with Christmas songs at Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Despite the rain outside Thursday morning, bright and vibrant sounds were present inside Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation.

For the first time since 2019, Chautauqua residents and 30 Estes Elementary School choir members were able to come together to share holiday cheer through song.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.