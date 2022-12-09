Despite the rain outside Thursday morning, bright and vibrant sounds were present inside Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation.
For the first time since 2019, Chautauqua residents and 30 Estes Elementary School choir members were able to come together to share holiday cheer through song.
And despite the singers being masked, the magic and joy was in full force with sing-a-longs of classic holiday tunes including “Deck the Halls,” “Let it Snow,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
“With everything with the pandemic and all that stuff, without being able to perform at places for years, it made things hard for our choir,” Chris Abell, general music teacher at Estes Elementary School, told the crowd, “but we’re excited to finally be able to come back out to the community and sing for you (all).
“It’s one of our favorite things to do.”
Donna Davis, administrator of Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation, and Melissa Scott, activities director, were happy to welcome new faces into the facility and have that community connection.
“It was utterly fantastic,” Davis said. “Hearing those kids going down the hallways singing and hearing voices being raised in this facility was fantastic.
“…Kids bring a different vibe into a facility. It’s different when their families are coming to visit. The residents all enjoy that, but to have young people come and to provide that kind of uplifting (and) joyful moments to them is fantastic.”
Abell said he and the students had a conversation before the performance about how the holiday season, which calls for celebration, can be difficult for some.
“We talked about (how) some of these folks that we’re going to be singing for maybe won’t get to see any family members at all this year,” he said. “Whenever I told them that, they got it.”
“Some of these folks … don’t get to get out of the facility much,” Davis said, “so having members of the community and groups being able to come in and provide positive interaction is great for their mental well-being and for their psychosocial health.”
Abell applauds the students for bringing the performance to life and serving the community through music.
“We haven’t been able to do that for a long time,” he said. “What music can do for a person — that healing or that joy or being able to take a break from whatever life’s struggles are for a second — they haven’t gotten to experience giving that to somebody yet.
“For this group to be able to experience that was really cool, and I’m just so thankful that we got to do it.”
