A banner reading “WELCOME TO ROMP” in bold letters complemented the wooden entrance sign to Yellow Creek Park off Kentucky Highway 144 as attendees made their way onto the grounds Wednesday for the first day of the 20th anniversary ROMP Fest.
While the four-day bluegrass and roots music event won’t see any action on the main performance stage until Thursday afternoon, it didn’t stop concertgoers and festival fans from finding ways to spend their down time.
Dennis Sullivan and Glenn Burns, who traveled in from Fort Pierce, Florida, and Bowling Green, respectively, were already entertaining passerby with fiddle and guitar tunes in the late-morning and early-afternoon hours.
“I’ve been coming for about 10 years now,” Burns said, “and I met Dennis here probably the first year. So, we’ve been hooking up every year since.”
Sullivan, who has been at every ROMP with the exception of “one or two,” is happy the festival has thrived over the past two decades and he’s glad to be present for its 20-year milestone.
“I remember when it started down at the river (at English Park),” he said. “The talent that comes here is unmatched.”
“I hope it keeps on going for another 20,” Burns laughed.
Nanette Freadreacea and Angie Riley of Burlington spent their first day checking in with those they haven’t seen in some time, with the assistance of their Australian shepherd Jessie.
“You come back and see friends,” Freadreacea said. “It’s kind of an annual get together.”
One of the aspects of the event people can take in before the crowds grow over the next few days include the different types of artwork throughout the property — from wooden photo ops shaped as suns and moons, dream catchers made from hula hoops hanging from trees to multicolored plastic table covers cut into makeshift ribbons.
Sarah Lashbrook and Ashley Huff, who said they’re part of the “ROMP Art Chicks,” said the set-up and preparation of the decor is a collaborative effort.
“We have a team of about 15 people, (which) includes my parents, (who) store all the artwork at their house and they provide all the tools for us,” said Huff, who is known as “Glitter Mama,” “and then we have a crew of a bunch of chicks that come in from Louisville.”
Sullivan said the presence of art “ties it all together” and helps enhance the festival’s vibe, while Riley feels art can be found anywhere on-site.
“The lay of the land and the park itself is artistic,” Riley said. “The camaraderie of people just interacting with each other is, in its way, a culture and an art of its own.”
The main stage performances start at 4 p.m. today, Thursday, June 22, with Rick Faris.
Other performers include Kitchen Dwellers at 5:15 p.m., Rhonda Vincent at 6:30 p.m., Greensky Bluegrass at 8:30 p.m. and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at 10:30 p.m.
Kitchen Dwellers will also be performing at midnight, followed by Greenwood Rye, on the Jagoe Homes After Party Stage.
For more information and the festival’s full schedule, visit rompfest.com.
