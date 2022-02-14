Connecting with people means a lot to Jared Revlett, and the Owensboro Public Schools public information officer spends a lot of his time professionally and personally networking and socializing.
Revlett, a native of Owensboro, grew up attending OPS, but graduated from Daviess County High School in 2008. After graduation he was recruited to play football for Hanover College. He played football for a year, but became even more involved in sports at the school after he did an internship for a local radio station.
From there his interests in media, broadcasting and public relations took off. He was offered a job to broadcast high school and college football and basketball. He also covered NASCAR and boat racing. That job provided him with even more connections, and through it, he traveled the Tri-state area working for several athletic teams.
He spent time in Nashville, Tennessee, working for Lipscomb University. He was a broadcaster in the Atlantic Sun Conference for ESPN3, and he worked with the Rockford Aviators baseball team in Illinois as their broadcast and media relations liaison. When the team folded, he was turning 26 and needed to find a “grown up job,” he said, and most important, he needed health care.
So he moved to Louisville to work for the public relations firm, Tandem Public Relations.
Two years later the PIO job for Owensboro schools opened up, and Revlett took the opportunity to return to his roots. He was still familiar with a lot of people in Owensboro. In fact, Matthew Constant, the OPS superintendent, was his former principal at DCHS.
Constant said he and Revlett’s “unique relationship” leaves him with trust in Revlett’s ability to be the “very competent liaison between the heartbeat of the district to our media partners and social media world.”
“I so appreciate what he does for our district and for me, professionally and personally,” Constant said.
Since moving back to Owensboro, Revlett has continued his passion for broadcasting sports, but he considers it more of a hobby now. He mainly covers Owensboro High School, and definitely doesn’t spend his time on the road as much, which he likes.
“It was certainly a change from traveling 90% of my year in cramped charter buses, finishing one game at 6 at night on a Sunday, and then driving 10 hours to play a game the following night in a different city,” he said. “Living off stale pretzels and hotdogs isn’t something you can do long-term.”
Revlett is also heavily involved in civic and nonprofit organizations in Owensboro and statewide. He is president of the state school public relations chapter, Kentucky School Public Relations Association. He is on the Girls Inc. board, as well as the Chamber Young Professionals board. He ran for city commission two years ago and said it was a good learning experience for him.
While he didn’t win, there were still 3,881 people that believed in him and thought he could make a difference, he said, and that still means something to him.
In his downtime, Revlett bicycles, and is involved with Bicycle Owensboro. Last year he did the Kentucky Cycling Challenge, in which he rode four metric century miles. That was the first “real fitness goal” he has ever completed in his life, he said.
“That was a lot of fun, so then I got involved with bringing the ride back to Owensboro,” he said. “I still ride all the time, and I love getting together with Bicycle Owensboro on Saturdays when it’s warm. It’s just another way for me to connect with people in the community.”
During football season, he also has a few of his friends over at his house, and they fire up the smoker and sit around and hang out while watching the game.
He is a newlywed. He and his wife, Liz, were married Jan. 15, and he only returned from his Antigua honeymoon a few weeks ago.
Something that he and his wife joke about is Revlett’s ability to find a friend anywhere. In Antigua, it was no different. The butler they had on their honeymoon was also the one his mother and stepfather had on their honeymoon 11 years ago.
A few years ago while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, his and Liz’s server was someone he had met while living in Nashville.
“I have friends and connections in cities all across the country,” he said. “It is awesome. I love networking.”
Being that connector between the school system and the community is also something he enjoys. He loves being able to tell the stories that happen with young people in the community, he said.
“There’s a lot of talk that you see in the nightly news and things about public education and teacher shortages, and other bad news,” he said. “Through all of the doom and gloom there are some fascinating young people right here in our community that are doing awesome things and continuing to excel. It’s great to help share those stories.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
