In lieu of not having a company Christmas party due to COVID-19, Consolidated Mechanical decided to donate $1,000 to Goodfellows in employees’ names.

“It’s a great organization that has been around for a long time,” said Chuck Thompson, president of Consolidated Mechanical.

Thompson said Goodfellows had been recommended to him by several people because of what the club does for area youngsters.

“They work with youth and provide services to them,” he said. “Everybody in youth services relies on them.”

Thompson said this is the first donation Consolidated Mechanical has made to Goodfellows as a company and hopes to continue the donations in the future.

The donation ran in the Dec. 15 edition of the Messenger-Inquirer.

Consolidated Mechanical is at 2900 Airpark Drive in Owensboro.

Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.

Because of COVID-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are unavailable at this time.

Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 23, 2020Previously reported $114,124.94

In loving memory of John and MarjorieHager, and Alex Hager $10,000

In memory of Larrry Hager, Jr. and

Frankie Scott Hager by the Lawrence

and Augusta Hager Educational

Foundation $5,000

In memory of Marilyn and Bill Young $5,000

Sazerac Company, Inc. $1,500

In honor of OPS students by OPS

Central Office staff $1,413

In memory of Charles and Bettie Loyal by Steve and Brenda Loyal $1,000

Merry Christmas by the Kiwanis Club

of Owensboro, Inc. $1,000

Residents of Park Regency Senior

Apartments $953

Steve and Michelle McClellan $519.69

Dan and Sherry Heckel $311.81

In memory of Tom Foster, Mike Foster,

and John Allen Foster by Kathy and

David Patton $311.81

Anonymous $300

Neal Wedding $259.84

Joanne and Rodney Berry $250

George and Cynthia Fallin $250

In memory of Ann Johnson by

Imagination Library of Daviess

County $220

Connie Short $207.87

In memory of Marcella Embry Marts

Blythe $200

In memory of Gene Perrin and Pete

Parks $200

In loving memory of Don Draper by

Sue Draper and family $200

Thank you for caring for our children

at Christmas and through the rest of

the year, Richard Rowe $150

In memory of our loving grandson,

Brendan Lee Hendricks by Terry and

Linda Hendricks $150

In honor of our teachers and kids by

the Open Door Sunday School class

of Settle Memorial United

Methodist Church $150

Alexander & Company CPAS PSC $120

In memory of Melissa Baber by the

Hager Preschool staff $120

In memory of our parents, Spurgeonand Hazel Jones by Carole, Linda,Jenny, Spurge, Debbie, and Cyndi $120

In memory of Richard and Mildred Kaufman and William H. Marksberry by David and Tammy Marksberry $103.93

In loving memory of our parents,

grandparents, and brother, Don

Rutledge by Linda Straw and Mary

Rutledge $100

In memory of Lois and Roy “Wig”

Moore, and Ed and Lorene Wright by

Larry and Charlotte Moore $100

In honor of William and Stella

Hayden $100

Tom and Susan Murray $100

In memory of Randall King, MD by

Nancy King $100

In memory of Walter and Elizabeth

Fantini and Carl and Roberta

Sanders $100

In loving memory of Rebecca Julius Perkins, an advocate for children $100

Bryant’s Chapel Baptist Church $90

In memory of C.A., Frances, and

Cabby Berry, and Jerry Alexander by

Anne $75

In memory of Barbara Cockrum and

Dorothy Harrell $75

In loving memory of Luke Woodward

and Brooke McKinley $51.96

Hunter Jagoe $51.96

Dwight Carden $51.96

In loving memory of my beloved

sister, Sandra Sandefur, my beloved

parents, Maxine and Alden Sandefur,

and my brother-in-law, Dwayne

Burden by Judy Hollander, and in

loving memory of Bob, Opal, and Jeff

Hollander by Joe Hollander $50

Anonymous $50

In memory of Nellie and Ralph

Walker by Maggie Rusher $50

In memory of Rowland and Mildred

Story, Jesse and Dorothy Mcintyre, and

Millard and Verna Mae Hurt by Don

and Shirley Story $50

TLC Club $50

In loving memory of Bob Estes by

Gary and Beverly Estes $50

In honor of a special lady, Betty

Jagoe by Anne $25

In honor of Jacinta T. Garinger by

Anne $25

Total as of Dec. 23, 2020 $145,581.77

