In lieu of not having a company Christmas party due to COVID-19, Consolidated Mechanical decided to donate $1,000 to Goodfellows in employees’ names.
“It’s a great organization that has been around for a long time,” said Chuck Thompson, president of Consolidated Mechanical.
Thompson said Goodfellows had been recommended to him by several people because of what the club does for area youngsters.
“They work with youth and provide services to them,” he said. “Everybody in youth services relies on them.”
Thompson said this is the first donation Consolidated Mechanical has made to Goodfellows as a company and hopes to continue the donations in the future.
The donation ran in the Dec. 15 edition of the Messenger-Inquirer.
Consolidated Mechanical is at 2900 Airpark Drive in Owensboro.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Because of COVID-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are unavailable at this time.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 23, 2020Previously reported $114,124.94
In loving memory of John and MarjorieHager, and Alex Hager $10,000
In memory of Larrry Hager, Jr. and
Frankie Scott Hager by the Lawrence
and Augusta Hager Educational
Foundation $5,000
In memory of Marilyn and Bill Young $5,000
Sazerac Company, Inc. $1,500
In honor of OPS students by OPS
Central Office staff $1,413
In memory of Charles and Bettie Loyal by Steve and Brenda Loyal $1,000
Merry Christmas by the Kiwanis Club
of Owensboro, Inc. $1,000
Residents of Park Regency Senior
Apartments $953
Steve and Michelle McClellan $519.69
Dan and Sherry Heckel $311.81
In memory of Tom Foster, Mike Foster,
and John Allen Foster by Kathy and
David Patton $311.81
Anonymous $300
Neal Wedding $259.84
Joanne and Rodney Berry $250
George and Cynthia Fallin $250
In memory of Ann Johnson by
Imagination Library of Daviess
County $220
Connie Short $207.87
In memory of Marcella Embry Marts
Blythe $200
In memory of Gene Perrin and Pete
Parks $200
In loving memory of Don Draper by
Sue Draper and family $200
Thank you for caring for our children
at Christmas and through the rest of
the year, Richard Rowe $150
In memory of our loving grandson,
Brendan Lee Hendricks by Terry and
Linda Hendricks $150
In honor of our teachers and kids by
the Open Door Sunday School class
of Settle Memorial United
Methodist Church $150
Alexander & Company CPAS PSC $120
In memory of Melissa Baber by the
Hager Preschool staff $120
In memory of our parents, Spurgeonand Hazel Jones by Carole, Linda,Jenny, Spurge, Debbie, and Cyndi $120
In memory of Richard and Mildred Kaufman and William H. Marksberry by David and Tammy Marksberry $103.93
In loving memory of our parents,
grandparents, and brother, Don
Rutledge by Linda Straw and Mary
Rutledge $100
In memory of Lois and Roy “Wig”
Moore, and Ed and Lorene Wright by
Larry and Charlotte Moore $100
In honor of William and Stella
Hayden $100
Tom and Susan Murray $100
In memory of Randall King, MD by
Nancy King $100
In memory of Walter and Elizabeth
Fantini and Carl and Roberta
Sanders $100
In loving memory of Rebecca Julius Perkins, an advocate for children $100
Bryant’s Chapel Baptist Church $90
In memory of C.A., Frances, and
Cabby Berry, and Jerry Alexander by
Anne $75
In memory of Barbara Cockrum and
Dorothy Harrell $75
In loving memory of Luke Woodward
and Brooke McKinley $51.96
Hunter Jagoe $51.96
Dwight Carden $51.96
In loving memory of my beloved
sister, Sandra Sandefur, my beloved
parents, Maxine and Alden Sandefur,
and my brother-in-law, Dwayne
Burden by Judy Hollander, and in
loving memory of Bob, Opal, and Jeff
Hollander by Joe Hollander $50
Anonymous $50
In memory of Nellie and Ralph
Walker by Maggie Rusher $50
In memory of Rowland and Mildred
Story, Jesse and Dorothy Mcintyre, and
Millard and Verna Mae Hurt by Don
and Shirley Story $50
TLC Club $50
In loving memory of Bob Estes by
Gary and Beverly Estes $50
In honor of a special lady, Betty
Jagoe by Anne $25
In honor of Jacinta T. Garinger by
Anne $25
Total as of Dec. 23, 2020 $145,581.77
