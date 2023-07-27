Former Owensboro Public Schools superintendent Matthew Constant was arrested by Kentucky State Police at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on charges relating to the sexual solicitation of minors.
KSP detectives launched its investigation in May after allegations regarding a relationship involving Costant and an unknown aged student were made.
