Former Owensboro Public Schools superintendent Matthew Constant was arrested by Kentucky State Police at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on charges relating to the sexual solicitation of minors.
KSP detectives launched the investigation in May after allegations regarding a relationship involving Constant and an unknown-aged student were made.
According to KSP, the investigation resulted in search warrants of Constant’s electronic devices to examine the contents.
Constant, 51, is being housed in the Daviess County Detention Center on charges of procuring or promoting the use of a minor (12 years old or older) and tampering with physical evidence. Both are Class D felonies.
The investigation is still in the “early phases,” according to KSP.
Corey King, public information officer for KSP, said the investigation has spanned into “mostly neighboring states,” including Indiana.
“Additional charges are likely to follow,” he said.
OPS board chairman Jeremy Luckett said the board does not know the identity of any student involved and deferred additional questions to KSP.
During its May 25 meeting, the board announced Constant would be suspended with pay, pending KSP investigation.
On June 22, the board terminated Constant’s contract, though no criminal charges had been filed against him at that time. According to a report read by OPS attorney Sean Land at the time, the board cited Constant was derelict of the duties imposed by KRS 160.370 and his employment contract and was in violation of the board policies 02.12, 02.14 AP.2 (Standard 7.3) and 03.17, and the Professional Code of Ethics for Kentucky School Certified Personnel as established by the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board (codified at 16 KAR 1:020).
After the June meeting, Luckett said the board felt there was “enough evidence” to take action.
On July 21, OPS PIO Jared Revlett said Constant had filed for retirement with the Kentucky Department of Education, which went into effect July 1.
