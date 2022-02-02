Matthew Constant’s philosophy in life has always been to do the most good for the most people, which is what led him down the path to education and to becoming superintendent of the Owensboro Independent School District.
Constant was named the interim superintendent in January 2020 after the departure of Nick Brake. Constant then had a bit of a “trial by fire,” as the pandemic was fully underway when he was permanently hired as superintendent later that summer.
It’s been an “extremely challenging” two years, he said, and some of the most difficult of his educational career.
“In a lot of ways they have also been the most rewarding as well, because we have seen how people can and will step up and do anything possible to help kids succeed,” he said.
Constant, born and raised in Owensboro, graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School. His father, a chemistry teacher at Apollo High School for more than three decades, and an OCHS teacher named Sister Barbara Jean Head provided the inspiration for Constant to pursue education as a career.
He attended Bellarmine University, earning a degree in math and a minor in vocal choir. Upon graduation, he had no intention of returning to Owensboro, but instead had aspirations of teaching math in Louisville.
“My dad called and encouraged me to come and apply for a job at Apollo,” he said. “I reluctantly agreed to do that. Upon interviewing with Dale Stewart, I did not get offered the job. I thought that was God telling me I needed to stay in Louisville.”
However, the next day Stewart called Constant and asked if he would be interested in becoming the school’s technology education teacher. He was hired by the county school district in 1995, which ignited his passion for technology. He stayed in that position until 2003, when he became a staff developer for Apollo and Daviess County high schools.
He went on to become a Daviess County Public Schools administrator, serving as an assistant principal, principal and technology director, which is the position he held when he was hired in 2011 as Owensboro Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for technology and federal programs.
Shortly after Constant was hired by OPS, the district restructured its leadership roles, and he became the chief academic officer, a position he held until being named the interim superintendent.
One of the most difficult aspects of his job is trying to “drill down” to the student level and figure out exactly what issues are impeding their success. The OPS district works hard to look at the whole child, and that means handling difficulties outside of academics that are often road blocks to their educational process, he said.
“Over the years, those have really grown and become extremely challenging,” he said. “Trying to drill down individually to the per child issue really has been difficult. Once we unlock those barriers and get to the bottom of what we need to do for that child, it is rewarding.”
Constant has been motivated in his career, but life is about balance, he said.
When not working, Constant spends time with his son, Noah, 21, who is studying communications at the University of Louisville. He’s an active member St. Stephen Cathedral, where he has been a choir member for 26 years.
If his family and his students are his first and second passion, music comes in at a close third. Constant performs throughout the community with the Owensboro Symphony Chorus, the Owensboro Community & Technical College chorus and the Men’s Mass Community Choir.
“Anytime there’s an opportunity to sing, I take it,” he said. “That is sort of my escape from real life, and I really enjoy it.”
Kim Johnson has worked with Constant since he began with OPS. She said what makes him an effective leader is the genuine care he has for staff and students, which she learned first-hand when her mother died during his first month with OPS.
“He drove two hours to attend my mother’s funeral,” Johnson said. “That has always stuck out in my mind. It’s representative of who he is and how he cares about people.”
Constant also makes an effort to send birthday messages to each member of staff, which Johnson said is always special.
“He’s a pleasure to work with, and I think it all comes back to his genuine care and passion for people in the school district, and making sure we are successful.”
Constant believes he has been called to do this work. He works with a mission in his heart to make things better, and he referenced a quote by the Roman Catholic nun Mother Teresa as impactful to him: “A life not lived for others isn’t a life.”
“This is a part of my vocation, and I take it very seriously,” he said. “I feel like I owe it to our students and families to do the best I can absolutely do.”
