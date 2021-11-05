Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant said he doesn’t think public schools could survive without Family Resource Youth Service Centers.
The FRYSCs were born across the state out of the Kentucky Education Report Act of 1990. Constant said he tries to remember back to what school life was like before that, and it’s difficult for him to consider. For that reason, and for all the hard work FRYSC do all school year and especially during the holiday season, Constant had family resource coordinators present on Thursday at the OPS Board of Education luncheon.
Kiesha Arnold, Newton Parrish Elementary family resource coordinator, said FRYSCs provide a number of supports for families. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade, she explained, receive assistance from family resource centers. Youth service centers provide services for students in grades sixth through 12.
Amanda Hirtz, Owensboro Innovation Middle School youth service coordinator, told school board members about the work she is doing to also include community and families in the school.
A program near and dear to Hirtz’s heart, specifically because her mother started the program when she worked for the school system, is the Caregiver Support Group that meets monthly at the iMiddle campus. The group is for grandparents, relatives or caregivers of children placed out of their home of origin. It provides a meal and support for those individuals, as well as other services.
The April 2022 caregiver meeting, Hirtz said, will be the 20th anniversary of the group.
“So as you can see, this group means a lot to us and our community and does a lot of great work for our families,” she said.
Jen Hester, Foust Elementary School family resource coordinator, said the school recently set up a PTO group. Members of the PTO group hit the ground running on plans for bringing the community and school together.
In particular, she said the PTO wanted to organize something for the school neighborhood to help ring in holiday cheer. Thus, the Light up the Neighborhood event was developed. The school has reached out to multiple partners to help with the event, and boxes will soon be placed at each partner building to collect Christmas decoration donations.
“What my parents are saying is that some of our students and their families can’t travel to the other side of town to get that Christmas spirit,” she said, indicating that parents wanted to provide access to lights and decorations throughout the school’s neighborhood. “We want to be able to help provide that, especially now that the Christmas Parade is cancelled.”
Some of the partnering agencies are Hager Preschool, H.L. Neblett Center, Beverly’s Hearty Slice, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, North West Neighborhood Alliance, New Life Baptist Church, Independence Bank, and Cherri Care. Each of these groups are invited to set up a station and decorate the outside of their facilities.
On Dec. 17, families will be invited to travel throughout the neighborhood to each of these places and pick up goodies, Hester said.
“We hope this gives families an opportunity to experience some of that Christmas cheer,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
