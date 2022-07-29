Matthew Constant, superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools, won high praise from the district’s board of education Thursday.
As always, he was rated in seven categories in his annual evaluation.
Constant received an exemplary rating — the highest — in cultural leadership and managerial leadership.
And he received an accomplished rating — the second highest — in strategic leadership, instructional leadership, human resource leadership, collaborative leadership and influential leadership.
Several board members said if he received an exemplary rating in every category there would be no room for improvement.
But they left no doubt that Constant was doing an outstanding job.
Melissa Decker, board chairwoman, said, “I admire what you’ve done to pull us all together. I’m so glad you’re here.”
Michael Johnson, vice chair, said, “This is an excellent school district with an excellent leader. Thank you for all your hard work.”
Dr. Jeremy Luckett, another board member, told Constant that he admires the way he is constantly trying to improve himself.
And Jeremy Edge, another member, praised Constant for bringing the district “back to a family feel.”
Constant was named superintendent in March 2020, just days after schools across the state were closed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It has been extremely challenging,” he said Thursday of the past two years of COVID-19 restrictions.
But Constant said now that most restrictions have been lifted, “I can’t wait to see what we’re able to achieve.”
He said because he and the board are on the same page “we’re able to take this ship and move it far forward.”
The evaluation concluded, “Dr. Constant is an outstanding superintendent who has shown that he has what it takes to make our district the best it can be.”
It added, “We as a board appreciate all that he is doing and look forward to the years to come.”
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
